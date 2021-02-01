10 coronavirus vaccination centres set up in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government has finalised the establishment of ten coronavirus vaccination facilities in the six districts of Karachi, reports said on Monday.

Three centres have been installed in Karachi Central District, two in the east zone and two in Karachi City. One centre each has been established in the west, Malir and Korangi districts.

The provincial health department has established facilities at Jinnah Hospital, Aga Khan Hospital, Children Hospital Nagan, New Karachi, Sindh Government Qatar Hospital, Liaquatabad, Sindh Govt Hospital Korangi and Dow Campus in Karachi.

Meanwhile, vaccination centres have also been established in Badin, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur.

Trained staffers have been deployed at these centres equipped with all the necessary equipment and appliances, including refrigerators.

The Sindh government has already released funds to the tune of Rs1.5 billion for the vaccine procurement.