CITY

10 coronavirus vaccination centres set up in Karachi

By INP

KARACHI: The Sindh government has finalised the establishment of ten coronavirus vaccination facilities in the six districts of Karachi, reports said on Monday.

Three centres have been installed in Karachi Central District, two in the east zone and two in Karachi City. One centre each has been established in the west, Malir and Korangi districts.

The provincial health department has established facilities at Jinnah Hospital, Aga Khan Hospital, Children Hospital Nagan, New Karachi, Sindh Government Qatar Hospital, Liaquatabad, Sindh Govt Hospital Korangi and Dow Campus in Karachi.

Meanwhile, vaccination centres have also been established in Badin, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur.

Trained staffers have been deployed at these centres equipped with all the necessary equipment and appliances, including refrigerators.

The Sindh government has already released funds to the tune of Rs1.5 billion for the vaccine procurement.

Previous articleIndian journalists accused of sedition over protest reporting
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

Karachi girl dies of doctors’ ‘negligence’

KARACHI: A girl died at a private hospital in Karachi due to the alleged negligence of the doctors on Sunday. The family members of the...
Read more
KARACHI

Board exam in May, June in Punjab: govt

LAHORE: Schools and colleges in Punjab will take annual exams in May and June respectively, reports said Saturday. According to a notification from Punjab School Education...
Read more
KARACHI

Lahore, Karachi among cities ranked worst for air pollution

KARACHI: Country's busiest metropolises Lahore and Karachi ranked fourth and tenth respectively on the latest global Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday. Bahawalpur was measured...
Read more
KARACHI

CTD foils terror bid

KHUZDAR: Foiling a major terrorism bid, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan police on Thursday recovered ten hand grenades from a wagon in Khuzdar. On...
Read more
KARACHI

Man sentenced to death for raping daughter’s friend

KARACHI: A session’s court on Wednesday sentenced a man to death in a 2018 rape case. The court found Wali Mohammad guilty of sexually abusing...
Read more
KARACHI

PTI’s Adil appointed new opposition leader in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was appointed leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday. The assembly secretary issued a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

First tranche of China’s coronavirus vaccine arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A special Pakistan Air Force (PAF) plane that left for Beijing a day earlier to bring back the first batch of half a...

Kushner, Berkowitz nominated for Nobel peace prize for Israel deals

Military takes control of Myanmar; detains Suu Kyi

Epaper – February 1 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.