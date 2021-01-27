NATIONAL

Pakistan reaffirms cooperation to prevent conflict

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to multilateral cooperation for preserving peace, preventing conflict and realising the sustainable development goals (SDGs), Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a virtual high-level replenishment conference held for the UN secretary general’s peace-building fund, he also announced a token contribution of $25,000 for the fund.

“The pledge underscores Pakistan’s longstanding political, human and financial commitment to UN’s endeavours in peacekeeping and peace-building,” he said.

The foreign minister said as a major troop and police-contributing country, Pakistan took pride in its rich UN peacekeeping history.

“Over the last 60 years, Pakistan’s peacekeepers have represented the blue flag in 46 UN Missions across four continents of the world,” he said.

Seperately, speaking to the media at Parliament House, Qureshi rejected any possibility of holding bilateral trade with India until the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

“Kashmir is not an internal issue of India but an internationally recognised dispute,” the foreign minsiter asserted, adding Pakistan had raised the issue of occupied Kashmir at international fora including the UN.

Regarding Afghanistan, Qureshi said there was no military solution to the Afghan issue and comprehensive dialogue was the only way forward.

“Priorities of the new US administration are in line with our vision we will continue to work for peace with it,” he said.

Previous articleChina, Pakistan launch online agro-industrial platform to boost cooperation
Next articlePolice book hundreds of varsity students for ‘vandalism’, ‘arson’ outside campus
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Health secy directed to provide medical reports to Shahbaz

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday ordered the Punjab health secretary to provide medical reports to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Malaysian court releases PIA plane grounded over lease dispute

ISLAMABAD: A Malaysian court on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft that was held in capital Kuala Lumpur...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC issues notice to NAB chief in Zardari’s petition for transfer of cases

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday served a notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chief retired Justice Javed Iqbal in a petition filed by...
Read more
NATIONAL

Turkish agency sets up medical facility in Karachi

A state-owned aid agency of Turkey has opened a medical facility for surgeries of children born with cleft lip and palate in Pakistan. The specialised...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt will not create hurdles in PDM long march, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said the government will not create any hurdles in the way of the proposed long march of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police book hundreds of varsity students for ‘vandalism’, ‘arson’ outside campus

LAHORE: Punjab police on Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) against hundreds of students on charges of vandalism and arson during a protest...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Turkish agency sets up medical facility in Karachi

A state-owned aid agency of Turkey has opened a medical facility for surgeries of children born with cleft lip and palate in Pakistan. The specialised...

Govt will not create hurdles in PDM long march, says minister

Police book hundreds of varsity students for ‘vandalism’, ‘arson’ outside campus

Pakistan reaffirms cooperation to prevent conflict

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.