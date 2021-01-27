NATIONAL

China, Pakistan launch online agro-industrial platform to boost cooperation

The platform is expected to organise business forums, business delegations and other activities to promote exchanges and cooperation in the field of agriculture and industry and advance business-to-business cooperation between the two countries

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: China and Pakistan launched an online platform to collect and display information and achievements of agricultural and industrial cooperation between the two countries, aiming at enhancing bilateral cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the two sectors.

The China-Pakistan Agricultural and Industrial Cooperation Information Platform is expected to organise business forums, business delegations and other activities to promote exchanges and cooperation in the field of agriculture and industry and advance business-to-business cooperation between the two countries.

During an online launching ceremony, CPEC Authority chairman retired Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa said that the agro-industrial cooperation between the two countries under CPEC will play a vital role in expanding and multiplying bilateral economic relations.

Agriculture is the mainstay of Pakistan’s economy which contributes some 18 percent of the GDP, employs a very large number of people, and is highly essential for the country’s food security and export potential, Bajwa said.

“Pakistan fully realises its agricultural potential, and the incumbent government has been making fundamental reforms in the agricultural sector,” the chairman said, adding that the Chinese experience, which is massively acknowledged worldwide, will be very helpful in adding value to Pakistan’s agriculture and contribute to the prosperity of the people.

Talking about industrial cooperation, he said that multiple preferred special economic zones under CPEC are being set up in all the provinces to give impetus to industrialisation in the country.

On the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong welcomed the establishment of the platform, saying it will enhance in-depth exchanges and cooperation between scientific research institutions, associations, organizations and industrial and agricultural enterprises of the two countries.

“We stand ready to join hands with the Pakistani government and people to enhance our all-weather strategic partnership and achieve high-quality development,” Nong said.

Previous articleCricket Australia confirms Indian players racially abused
Next articlePakistan reaffirms cooperation to prevent conflict
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Health secy directed to provide medical reports to Shahbaz

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday ordered the Punjab health secretary to provide medical reports to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Malaysian court releases PIA plane grounded over lease dispute

ISLAMABAD: A Malaysian court on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft that was held in capital Kuala Lumpur...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC issues notice to NAB chief in Zardari’s petition for transfer of cases

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday served a notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chief retired Justice Javed Iqbal in a petition filed by...
Read more
NATIONAL

Turkish agency sets up medical facility in Karachi

A state-owned aid agency of Turkey has opened a medical facility for surgeries of children born with cleft lip and palate in Pakistan. The specialised...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt will not create hurdles in PDM long march, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said the government will not create any hurdles in the way of the proposed long march of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police book hundreds of varsity students for ‘vandalism’, ‘arson’ outside campus

LAHORE: Punjab police on Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) against hundreds of students on charges of vandalism and arson during a protest...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Turkish agency sets up medical facility in Karachi

A state-owned aid agency of Turkey has opened a medical facility for surgeries of children born with cleft lip and palate in Pakistan. The specialised...

Govt will not create hurdles in PDM long march, says minister

Police book hundreds of varsity students for ‘vandalism’, ‘arson’ outside campus

Pakistan reaffirms cooperation to prevent conflict

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.