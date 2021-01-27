China, Pakistan launch online agro-industrial platform to boost cooperation

ISLAMABAD: China and Pakistan launched an online platform to collect and display information and achievements of agricultural and industrial cooperation between the two countries, aiming at enhancing bilateral cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the two sectors.

The China-Pakistan Agricultural and Industrial Cooperation Information Platform is expected to organise business forums, business delegations and other activities to promote exchanges and cooperation in the field of agriculture and industry and advance business-to-business cooperation between the two countries.

During an online launching ceremony, CPEC Authority chairman retired Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa said that the agro-industrial cooperation between the two countries under CPEC will play a vital role in expanding and multiplying bilateral economic relations.

Agriculture is the mainstay of Pakistan’s economy which contributes some 18 percent of the GDP, employs a very large number of people, and is highly essential for the country’s food security and export potential, Bajwa said.

“Pakistan fully realises its agricultural potential, and the incumbent government has been making fundamental reforms in the agricultural sector,” the chairman said, adding that the Chinese experience, which is massively acknowledged worldwide, will be very helpful in adding value to Pakistan’s agriculture and contribute to the prosperity of the people.

Talking about industrial cooperation, he said that multiple preferred special economic zones under CPEC are being set up in all the provinces to give impetus to industrialisation in the country.

On the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong welcomed the establishment of the platform, saying it will enhance in-depth exchanges and cooperation between scientific research institutions, associations, organizations and industrial and agricultural enterprises of the two countries.

“We stand ready to join hands with the Pakistani government and people to enhance our all-weather strategic partnership and achieve high-quality development,” Nong said.