Sports

Cricket Australia confirms Indian players racially abused

Cricket chiefs and New South Wales police launched investigations after fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah complained about being targeted while they fielded by the boundary ropes on day three of the clash this month

By Agencies

CANBERRA: A Cricket Australia (CA) probe on Wednesday concluded Indian players were racially abused during the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, but cleared six people who were kicked out of the stadium.

Cricket chiefs and New South Wales police launched investigations after fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah complained about being targeted while they fielded by the boundary ropes on day three of the clash this month.

The following day, the play was halted for close to 10 minutes when Siraj ran from the fine leg boundary towards the umpires, pointing into the crowd.

Six men were removed from their seats, but they have now been cleared.

“CA confirms that members of the Indian cricket team were subjected to racial abuse,” the governing body’s integrity chief Sean Carroll said in a statement.

“CA’s own investigation into the matter remains open, with CCTV footage, ticketing data and interviews with spectators still being analysed in an attempt to locate those responsible.”

But it added: “CA’s investigation concluded that the spectators filmed and/or photographed by media in the Brewongle Stand concourse at the conclusion of the 86th over on day four of the Test did not engage in racist behaviour.”

The tense four-Test series, which India won 2-1, was marred by the allegations, with veteran India spinner Ravi Ashwin saying it was not the first time there had been issues in Sydney.

“It’s definitely not acceptable in this day and age […] we must make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he said.

Cricket Australia issued an apology to India at the time and said anyone found guilty of abuse would face consequences, including bans, other sanctions and referral to police.

The findings have been forwarded to the International Cricket Council, while NSW Police’s investigation is continuing.

Previous articleUS cites ‘moral imperative’ to develop AI weapons as Pakistan calls for ban
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

In a big year for sports, organisers and athletes face vaccine dilemma

LONDON: As Olympic organisers deny reports that the Tokyo Games this summer will be postponed again, they, and other sports bodies, are wrestling with the...
Read more
Sports

UAE players Naveed, Anwar found guilty of match-fixing

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has found UAE players Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar guilty of offences relating to attempted match-fixing during the 2019...
Read more
Sports

Rabada’s late burst on day one puts South Africa in control against Pakistan

KARACHI: Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took two wickets for just eight runs as he led a South African fightback against Pakistan in their first Test...
Read more
Sports

South Africa wins toss, elects to bat in first Test against Pakistan

KARACHI: South Africa captain Quinton de Kock won the toss and elected to bat Tuesday against Pakistan on a wicket devoid of grass in...
Read more
Sports

Azam hopes to counter tough Proteas in own conditions

KARACHI: Babar Azam will make his test captaincy debut on Tuesday against a tough South Africa team that is touring Pakistan for the first...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan retains six rookies in squad of 17 for first Test vs South Africa

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has retained six uncapped players in its squad of 17 for today's first Test against South Africa in Karachi. Three rookie batsmen —...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Top Headlines

Indian farmers back at protest camp after deep challenge to Modi

NEW DELHI: Tens of thousands of farmers who stormed the historic Red Fort on India’s Republic Day were again camped outside the capital Wednesday...

China, India’s Covid-19 vaccinations to stretch to late 2022: study

Zaireen Management Policy: Ministry proposes directorate offices in Iran, Iraq

Epaper – January 27 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.