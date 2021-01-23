CITY

Awan accuses Fazl of misappropriation of religious funds

NAB is probing the JUI-F chief on charges of corruption, corrupt practices and accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

By INP

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan termed Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) president Fazlur Rehman as a corrupt wizard of the modern era making properties through frontmen off the religious funds.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Awan said Fazl always misled people and his politics revolves around personal interests and creating turmoil.

The JUI-F chief, he said, is adamant to damage the country to save his corruption worth billions.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader said Fazl and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are out to save their corruption but it is a part of the manifesto of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government to hold all those accountable who looted the national exchequer.

Her tweets come as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Fazl’s son-in-law Fayaz Ali on January 28 as part of an ongoing inquiry into his (Fazl’s) alleged illegal assets.

The bureau warned that if Fayaz Ali failed to comply with the notice, penal action would be taken against him under the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999.

According to the notice, there is an inquiry against Fazl regarding corruption and corrupt practices and accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

Previous articleTwo arrested for forced underage marriage
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Law Society to host lectures under ‘Malala Yousafzai Professional Development for Women Lawyers’ programme

The Law Society, an organisation working for the rule of law and capacity building of the legal fraternity, is all set to host a...
Read more
HEADLINES

WB presents country partnership framework for Punjab’s development

LAHORE: The World Bank (WB) on Friday presented the proposal of the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) to focus on four sectors and good governance in...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab expected to hold LB polls in September

LAHORE: The Punjab government has taken a major decision for holding local bodies elections by hinting to organise the polls in September, sources said...
Read more
LAHORE

Four killed, 10 injured in Sialkot truck-wagon collision

SIALKOT: Four people were killed and ten wounded in a truck and wagon collision in Sialkot on Thursday. As per details, the van was on...
Read more
LAHORE

Constructors protest against CWD for ignoring issues

LAHORE: The Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP) on Wednesday staged a fierce protest against the top officials of Punjab’s Communications and Works Department (CWD)...
Read more
LAHORE

Firdous says ECP protest was a ‘failed show’

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest outside the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny’s supporters to rally for his release despite...

MOSCOW: Supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were set to confront Russian authorities on Saturday at nationwide rallies that the police have declared...

Biden, Trudeau to meet next month, collaborate on vaccines, medical supplies

Law Society to host lectures under ‘Malala Yousafzai Professional Development for Women Lawyers’ programme

Epaper – January 23 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.