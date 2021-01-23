Awan accuses Fazl of misappropriation of religious funds

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan termed Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) president Fazlur Rehman as a corrupt wizard of the modern era making properties through frontmen off the religious funds.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Awan said Fazl always misled people and his politics revolves around personal interests and creating turmoil.

The JUI-F chief, he said, is adamant to damage the country to save his corruption worth billions.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader said Fazl and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are out to save their corruption but it is a part of the manifesto of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government to hold all those accountable who looted the national exchequer.

Her tweets come as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Fazl’s son-in-law Fayaz Ali on January 28 as part of an ongoing inquiry into his (Fazl’s) alleged illegal assets.

The bureau warned that if Fayaz Ali failed to comply with the notice, penal action would be taken against him under the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999.

According to the notice, there is an inquiry against Fazl regarding corruption and corrupt practices and accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.