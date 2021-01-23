World

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like image with drone, vows revenge

The image first appeared on a Persian-language Twitter feed that carried a link to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s website. Twitter took down that feed on Friday, saying it was fake.

By Agencies

DUBAI: The website of Iran’s Supreme Leader on Friday carried the image of a golfer resembling former President Donald Trump apparently being targeted by a drone alongside a threat of revenge over last year’s killing of a top Iranian general in a US drone attack.

The image first appeared on a Persian-language Twitter feed that carried a link to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s website. Twitter took down that feed on Friday, saying it was fake.

Underneath the website picture were remarks by Khamenei in December ahead of the first anniversary this month of the killing of military commander General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, which was ordered by Trump.

“Both the murderers and those who ordered it should know that revenge may come at any time,” said the comments on top of the image, which showed the shadow of a drone looming over the lone golfer. Trump, who regularly plays golf, was not named.

US-Iran tensions grew rapidly after 2018 when Trump exited a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers and reimposed crippling sanctions.

Tehran retaliated for Soleimani’s killing with missile strikes against US targets in Iraq but the two sides backed away from further confrontation.

High tension and risk of war appeared to subside with the end of Trump’s term. His successor President Joe Biden, sworn in on Wednesday, has said Washington seeks to lengthen and strengthen the nuclear constraints on Iran through diplomacy.

Emily Horne, a spokeswoman for the Biden White House National Security Council, said “these kinds of threats from Iran are unacceptable.”

“We strongly condemn this provocative action. We will continue to work with our friends and partners to counter Iran’s malign influence,” she said in response to a request for comment.

The top Republican on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, earlier urged the Biden administration “to respond quickly and forcefully to this provocative threat against a former president” and called on Twitter to immediately and permanently suspend Khamenei’s account.

An official close to Khamenei’s inner circle said: “The aim (of the tweet) was to remind the gambler (Trump) that leaving office does not mean he will be safe and the assassination of our martyr Soleimani will be forgotten.”

“And now, American troops cannot protect him,” the official, who asked not to be named, told Reuters without elaborating.

POWERFUL GENERAL:

Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was responsible for clandestine overseas operations and was widely seen as the second most powerful figure in Iran after Khamenei.

Iran’s military and clerical rulers have said Tehran would choose the time and place of Soleimani’s revenge.

A Tehran-based analyst said the threat could be an end in itself: “The intention of the tweet seems to be keeping alive the specter of revenge, which perhaps by itself is a kind of revenge.”

A Twitter spokeswoman said the @khamenei_site account was suspended for violating the company’s platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically against the creation of fake accounts. Asked if the @khamenei_site account was fake, she said it was.

Iranian officials were not immediately available to comment.

The golfer image tweet was retweeted by Khamenei’s main Persian-language account @Khamenei-fa, although it appeared to have been deleted later. The text and graphic of the tweet later carried by Khamenei’s official website (farsi.khamenei.ir) was also widely quoted by Iranian media.

Khamenei’s @Khamenei_fa account and his main Twitter account in English, which did not carry the golfer image tweet, were still operational.

Earlier this month, Twitter removed a tweet by Khamenei in which he said US- and British-made vaccines were unreliable and may be intended to “contaminate other nations” for violating its rules against misinformation.

Exiled rights activists renewed calls for Twitter to ban Khamenei. “I hope the world can see how they (Iranian officials) can use social media to promote violence,” US-based activist Massih Alinejad told Reuters.

Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account following the January 6 storming of the US Capitol by some of his supporters, citing the risk of further incitement of violence.

Previous articleAwan accuses Fazl of misappropriation of religious funds
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny’s supporters to rally for his release despite warnings

MOSCOW: Supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were set to confront Russian authorities on Saturday at nationwide rallies that the police have declared...
Read more
World

Biden, Trudeau to meet next month, collaborate on vaccines, medical supplies

OTTAWA: Canada’s Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden agreed to meet next month, the prime minister’s office said on Friday, following a call...
Read more
World

Indian farmers to step up protests after rejecting offer to defer controversial new laws

NEW DELHI: Indian farmers on Friday rejected an offer by the government to defer three farm reform laws for one-and-half years, warning they would step...
Read more
World

New Covid-19 variant defeats plasma treatment, may reduce vaccine efficacy

JOHANNESBURG: The new Covid-19 variant identified in South Africa can evade the antibodies that attack it in treatments using blood plasma from previously recovered patients,...
Read more
World

Pfizer cuts vaccine deliveries by half to some EU countries

BUCHAREST: Pfizer has slashed in half the volume of Covid-19 vaccines it will deliver to some EU countries this week, government officials said on...
Read more
World

At least five mine workers killed in blast in southern India

BENGALURU: At least five mine workers were killed in southern India when their trucks carrying blasting material exploded, officials said on Friday. Local media...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sherpas who scaled K2 in Pakistan recount success

ISLAMABAD: Nepalese climbers who last week made history by scaling the world’s second-highest peak — K2 — in the winter season praised the Pakistan...

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny’s supporters to rally for his release despite warnings

Biden, Trudeau to meet next month, collaborate on vaccines, medical supplies

Law Society to host lectures under ‘Malala Yousafzai Professional Development for Women Lawyers’ programme

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.