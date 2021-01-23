Two arrested for forced underage marriage

KARACHI: The Dadu police arrested two men, including the bridegroom’s father, in Karampur Town for attempting to perform an underage marriage, reports said Saturday.

The nikkah ceremony of a 13-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man was stopped, police said, adding the victim was being forced to marry the son of her father’s friend.

The girl is now in the protective custody of the police. Her father and his friend were arrested and a case registered against them under the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act, 2013.

The girl told the police her mother passed away in 2014 and her father had remarried.