NATIONAL

41-nation Aman-21 naval exercise to kick off in February

By Staff Report

KARACHI: 40 countries with host Pakistan as the 41st will be taking part in Pakistan Navy’s five-day joint multinational exercise Aman-2021, scheduled to start in February in the North Arabian Sea.

“Together for Peace,” will be the motto of the exercise, a navy spokesman on Saturday said.

The principal purpose of the exercise, conducted after every two years since it was initiated in 2007, is to provide a forum for the understanding of each other’s maritime concepts and operational cultures and come up with ways and means to combat common threats at sea.

The Pakistan Navy’s ships, submarines, boats, marines, and special forces will all take part in the exercise, along with the Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Army, and Pakistan Rangers.

“The people of these countries speak different languages and their work procedures are also not the same. But they will work and plan together as a team during the exercise in the name of peace and unity,” the spokesperson said.

“The Pakistan Navy Peacekeeping Exercise will play an important role in strengthening maritime cooperation, promoting a safe maritime environment and building regional and global maritime peace and stability,” he added.

Previous articleSanaullah seeks ban on parties receiving foreign funding
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Sanaullah seeks ban on parties receiving foreign funding

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah Khan on Saturday demanded a ban on parties being run on funding secured through foreign...
Read more
NATIONAL

CTD foils terror plan

BANNU: The counter-terrorism department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Saturday foiled a terrorist attack attempt as it recovered a large cache of arms...
Read more
NATIONAL

China to ask companies to ‘speed up’ vaccine provision to Pakistan

BEIJING/ISLAMABAD: The Chinese government on Friday directed its pharmaceutical companies to accelerate the provision of coronavirus vaccination to Islamabad a day after Foreign Minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

Relatively spared by the coronavirus, Pakistanis drop their guard

ISLAMABAD: Alongside the usual snacks arranged on a tray balanced on one hand, Momin Khan sells face masks to passengers at a crowded bus...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sherpas who scaled K2 in Pakistan recount success

ISLAMABAD: Nepalese climbers who last week made history by scaling the world’s second-highest peak — K2 — in the winter season praised the Pakistan...
Read more
HEADLINES

Exams may be delayed to complete 60pc syllabus: Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday said that Sindh Education Steering Committee has decided not to take examinations in haste and they may...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

ISLAMABAD

Youth killed during TikTok stunt on train track

RAWALPINDI: A young man was hit and killed by a train while being filmed walking along the tracks for a TikTok stunt, police and rescue...

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like image with drone, vows revenge

Awan accuses Fazl of misappropriation of religious funds

Two arrested for forced underage marriage

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.