41-nation Aman-21 naval exercise to kick off in February

KARACHI: 40 countries with host Pakistan as the 41st will be taking part in Pakistan Navy’s five-day joint multinational exercise Aman-2021, scheduled to start in February in the North Arabian Sea.

“Together for Peace,” will be the motto of the exercise, a navy spokesman on Saturday said.

The principal purpose of the exercise, conducted after every two years since it was initiated in 2007, is to provide a forum for the understanding of each other’s maritime concepts and operational cultures and come up with ways and means to combat common threats at sea.

The Pakistan Navy’s ships, submarines, boats, marines, and special forces will all take part in the exercise, along with the Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Army, and Pakistan Rangers.

“The people of these countries speak different languages and their work procedures are also not the same. But they will work and plan together as a team during the exercise in the name of peace and unity,” the spokesperson said.

“The Pakistan Navy Peacekeeping Exercise will play an important role in strengthening maritime cooperation, promoting a safe maritime environment and building regional and global maritime peace and stability,” he added.