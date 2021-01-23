CITY

Sanaullah seeks ban on parties receiving foreign funding

By INP

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah Khan on Saturday demanded a ban on parties being run on funding secured through foreign sources.

Talking to the media, the PML-N leader said those who had been accusing others [of receiving foreign funding] for three years have turned out to be the [real] culprits.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has their confession and there is no other option but to punish them,” he stressed.

“The money taken from Indian and Israeli lobbies was spent in Pakistan, and accountability of every penny will be held. Courts will soon hear cases against the selected group,” he declared.

“Fake narcotics case was lodged against me on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he claimed.

“Case copies have not been provided even after one-and-a-half years. All fake cases will end by only one order and that time will soon come.”

