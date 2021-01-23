NATIONAL

Broadsheet case exposed politics of NRO: Faraz

In a statement, the minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were baffled and couldn't mislead people with their lies. 

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcast Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said the Broadsheet case has exposed the politics of NRO (National Reconciliation Order) and it will prove a second edition of the Panama Papers episode for the opposition parties.

The minister said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the umbrella alliance of the opposition parties, has lost its spirit, and the opposition has been left with only disappointment, failure and humiliation.

He said those who wanted to topple an elected government have lost their own respect among the people.

Faraz said when Prime Minister Imran Khan was establishing universities and cancer hospital for the underprivileged segments of the society, deposed premier Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Zardari were constructing their palaces at Mayfair, London and Surrey by looting the poor.

He said Imran is known for his firm resolve and steadfastness and added those who have plundered the national coffers will have to answer for it.

