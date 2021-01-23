Top Headlines

Biden administration to review US-Taliban withdrawal deal

Washington struck a deal with the Taliban in Qatar last year, to begin withdrawing its troops in return for security guarantees from the militants and a commitment to kickstart peace talks with the Afghan government.

By Agencies
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the State Dining Room of the White House January 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden delivered remarks on his administrationís COVID-19 response, and signed executive orders and other presidential actions. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration said it will review a landmark United States deal with the Taliban, focusing on whether the insurgent group has reduced attacks in Afghanistan, in keeping with its side of the agreement.

Washington struck a deal with the Taliban in Qatar last year, to begin withdrawing its troops in return for security guarantees from the militants and a commitment to kickstart peace talks with the Afghan government.

The US had committed to reducing the number of its troops in Afghanistan from 13,000 to 8,600 within 135 days of signing the deal, and working with its allies to proportionally reduce the number of coalition forces in Afghanistan over the same period. Currently, there are 2,500 US troops in Afghanistan.

But violence across Afghanistan has surged despite the two sides engaging in those talks since September.

President Joe Biden’s newly appointed national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, spoke with his Afghan counterpart Hamdullah Mohib and “made clear the United States’ intention to review” the deal, said National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne late on Friday.

Specifically, Washington wants to check that the Taliban are “living up to [their] commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, to reduce violence in Afghanistan, and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders”, her statement continued.

It added that Sullivan “underscored that the US will support the peace process with a robust and regional diplomatic effort, which will aim to help the two sides achieve a durable and just political settlement and permanent ceasefire”. Sullivan also discussed the US’ support for protecting recent progress made on women and minority groups’ rights as part of the peace process.

The statement is in line with Biden’s stance on Afghanistan, who has stated that while he would reduce the number of combat troops in Afghanistan, he would not withdraw US military presence.

Biden’s nominee for state secretary, Anthony Blinken, had also hinted earlier this week that an increase in violence in Afghanistan may lead to US retaining some of it troops.

“We want to retain some capacity to deal with any resurgence of terrorism, which is what brought us there in the first place,” Blinken said in his confirmation hearing. “We have to look carefully at what has actually been negotiated. I haven’t been privy to it yet.”

He added, however, that “we want to end this so-called forever war”.

When contacted about Horne’s statement, the Taliban said they remained “committed to the agreement and honour our commitments”.

“We expect the other side to remain committed to the agreement too,” Mohammad Naeem, the group’s spokesman in Qatar, told AFP.

Washington’s move was met with a sigh of relief from officials in Kabul after months of speculation over how the new administration would potentially recalibrate the Afghan policy.

Mohib, the Afghan national security adviser, tweeted that during the call the two sides “agreed to work toward a permanent ceasefire and a just and durable peace” in the country.

Another top Afghan government official lambasted the Taliban’s failure to live up to the February 2020 deal, saying the agreement had failed to achieve its stated goals.

“The agreement so far, did not deliver a desired goal of ending Taliban’s violence and bringing a ceasefire desired by the Afghans,” Sediq Sediqqi, Deputy Interior Minister and former spokesman to President Ashraf Ghani said on Twitter.

“The Taliban did not live up to [their] commitments.”

Deadly attacks and high-profile assassinations have increased in recent months, particularly in Kabul where several journalists, activists, judges and politicians have been murdered in brazen daylight attacks.

The Taliban have denied responsibility for these killings, but Afghan and US officials have blamed the group for the murders.

Previous articleBroadsheet case exposed politics of NRO: Faraz
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

China to ask companies to ‘speed up’ vaccine provision to Pakistan

BEIJING/ISLAMABAD: The Chinese government on Friday directed its pharmaceutical companies to accelerate the provision of coronavirus vaccination to Islamabad a day after Foreign Minister...
Read more
World

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like image with drone, vows revenge

DUBAI: The website of Iran’s Supreme Leader on Friday carried the image of a golfer resembling former President Donald Trump apparently being targeted by...
Read more
World

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny’s supporters to rally for his release despite warnings

MOSCOW: Supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were set to confront Russian authorities on Saturday at nationwide rallies that the police have declared...
Read more
World

Biden, Trudeau to meet next month, collaborate on vaccines, medical supplies

OTTAWA: Canada’s Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden agreed to meet next month, the prime minister’s office said on Friday, following a call...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to facilitate foreign, local investors: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is committed to providing all possible facilitation to international companies to invest in various...
Read more
World

Indian farmers to step up protests after rejecting offer to defer controversial new laws

NEW DELHI: Indian farmers on Friday rejected an offer by the government to defer three farm reform laws for one-and-half years, warning they would step...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

CTD foils terror plan

BANNU: The counter-terrorism department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Saturday foiled a terrorist attack attempt as it recovered a large cache of arms...

China to ask companies to ‘speed up’ vaccine provision to Pakistan

Youth killed during TikTok stunt on train track

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like image with drone, vows revenge

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.