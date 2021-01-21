Opinion

Crackdown on fuel shortage

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

I have been reading with interest about the June 2020 fuel shortage. I am simply astonished that in the year 2021, the Government of Pakistan still expects to control prices of critical basic commodities like gasoline and diesel, when the most powerful Governments of the world would not dare.

We are possibly one of the only countries on Earth to ascribe such power to our elected representatives. India, US, UK, Europe, none of them dictate prices at the pump. So why does Pakistan think it right to try and do so?

This is a communistic, command-economy type of policy typical of the same that brought down the Soviet Union. And aside from the wrong premise that bureaucrats in Islamabad can know and dictate what the best price should be at every petrol station across the country, the policy is doomed to failure, which is evidenced by the very shortage that happened in June 2020.

It seems to be a strange point that the Government of Pakistan has asked for an inquiry as to why petrol companies were not selling fuel at a price that was lower than their cost. They should ask themselves what they are doing wrong that caused the shortage in the first place.

How can a Government try to force businesses, established to make profit, to sell at a loss? This is the key question. Not only is this criminal, it goes against Islam and capitalist economic theory. No Government has the right to force private companies to sell at a loss, period.

Can the Government force someone to rent out their house on a negative rent? Until this question is resolved similar crises will continue to hurt the people and corporate sector of Pakistan.

Rohail Hassan

Karachi 

Previous articleReal face of Mufti Qawi
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Real face of Mufti Qawi

A mufti Arabic:( مفتي) is an Islamic scholar and deeply discusses an issue where his words are based on actuality, and give (fatwa) on...
Read more
Editorials

Coping with the Biden Administration

The PTI government is going to have problems with the Biden Administration. Some of these can be resolved soon, others will take time. With President...
Read more
Editorials

The false dawn is over

The government has met the news of the current account recording a deficit of $662 million in December with a deafening silence, even though...
Read more
Comment

The Emperor has no clothes

AT PENPOINT US President Joe Biden has taken office at a time when his predecessor has been impeached, for the second time, this time for...
Read more
Comment

Baluchistan’s insurgency

Throughout the year, we continue to hear horrific news of sectarian killings and foreign-sponsored insurgencies in Pakistan’s western region, Baluchistan. This year kicked off...
Read more
Comment

Does Modi want atomic war?

During the heightened days of the Cold War, many crises arose in Suez Canal, Korea, Cuba and Vietnam when the USA and the former...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

The false dawn is over

The government has met the news of the current account recording a deficit of $662 million in December with a deafening silence, even though...

The Emperor has no clothes

Govt emphasising on e-governance to ensure transparency: Firdous

Baluchistan’s insurgency

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.