Opinion

Real face of Mufti Qawi

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

A mufti Arabic:( مفتي) is an Islamic scholar and deeply discusses an issue where his words are based on actuality, and give (fatwa) on a point of Islamic law (sharia). The word mufti titled to those who have more knowledge than (ulhmas). In fact, they talk about issues on the basis of (Quran) and solve the matter from the roots. In societies these scholars are highly regarded with due respect. Likewise, Mufti Abdul Qawi is a religious personality from Multan, Punjab, Pakistan. He joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party in 2013 but was later expelled from the party. No doubt, the duration of 2016-17 Mufti Qawi videos got viral with Qandeel Baloch, for which he used to blame only Qandeel. Further, has more horrible activities and viewpoints, such as in 2020 he was dancing with a Chinese woman, he argued it has been screened and not based on reality. Besides this, he was the member of Ruet-e-hilal committee but due to scandal videos with Qandeel and his party membership was suspended after the incident. He has different viral videos with tiktoker Hareem Shah, and the new video he used to highlight vulgar discussions. Yet he won’t blame himself.

Waleed Lal

Turbat 

Previous articleMan kills wife, four kids for ‘honour’
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Coping with the Biden Administration

The PTI government is going to have problems with the Biden Administration. Some of these can be resolved soon, others will take time. With President...
Read more
Editorials

The false dawn is over

The government has met the news of the current account recording a deficit of $662 million in December with a deafening silence, even though...
Read more
Comment

The Emperor has no clothes

AT PENPOINT US President Joe Biden has taken office at a time when his predecessor has been impeached, for the second time, this time for...
Read more
Comment

Baluchistan’s insurgency

Throughout the year, we continue to hear horrific news of sectarian killings and foreign-sponsored insurgencies in Pakistan’s western region, Baluchistan. This year kicked off...
Read more
Comment

Does Modi want atomic war?

During the heightened days of the Cold War, many crises arose in Suez Canal, Korea, Cuba and Vietnam when the USA and the former...
Read more
Comment

Covid-19: the digital banking tipping point in Pakistan

By Ali Ashar Jaffri The coronavirus pandemic has not only impacted but rather transformed almost all aspects of our lives. The year 2020 witnessed countries...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

The Emperor has no clothes

AT PENPOINT US President Joe Biden has taken office at a time when his predecessor has been impeached, for the second time, this time for...

Govt emphasising on e-governance to ensure transparency: Firdous

Baluchistan’s insurgency

Does Modi want atomic war?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.