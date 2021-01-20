Tourism potential

Doubtlessly, Pakistan has alot of potential in every regard but more importantly in the aspect of tourism. Currently, Lahore is honored by NewYork times as the world’s dream destination for 2021. Apart from this, the world magazine had ranked Pakistan as the world’s most beautiful spot for tourists in it’s research in the last few months of 2020. Besides, the attraction of the historical and religious places located in the country cannot be denied. The natural diversity and adventurous high ranges of mountains are absolutely amazing that Pakistan is blessed with. Additionally, Pakistan can earn money and name both if it improves it’s tourism industry. It can also create unbreakable brotherly relationships with other countries through tourism. Pakistan consists incredible potential due to tourism and it can get numerous advantages of it if the government promotes the tourism sector.

Farahnaz

Turbat