Opinion

Tourism potential

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Doubtlessly, Pakistan has alot of potential in every regard but more importantly in the aspect of tourism. Currently, Lahore is honored by NewYork times as the world’s dream destination for 2021. Apart from this, the world magazine had ranked Pakistan as the world’s most beautiful spot for tourists in it’s research in the last few months of 2020. Besides, the attraction of the historical and religious places located in the country cannot be denied. The natural diversity and adventurous high ranges of mountains are absolutely amazing that Pakistan is blessed with. Additionally, Pakistan can earn money and name both if it improves it’s tourism industry. It can also create unbreakable brotherly relationships with other countries through tourism. Pakistan consists incredible potential due to tourism and it can get numerous advantages of it if the government promotes the tourism sector.
Farahnaz
Turbat

Previous articleMaal-e-Muft Dil-e-Berahm
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Maal-e-Muft Dil-e-Berahm

A brief reading of agreement signed by NAB with Broadsheet for recovery of black money will reveal the incompetence of those at helm of...
Read more
Letters

Gas shortage

Sir, gas shortage in the winter season is a bitter reality that consumers have been braving over the last many years. It is unfortunate...
Read more
Letters

Saving Quetta

Many attacks have ruined Quetta thoroughly. One another attack occured to worsen Quetta's image. The attack was also in mosque. However, another 20 were...
Read more
Comment

RSS should be designated a terrorist outfit?

Pakistan has urged the United Nations Security Council to designate India’s Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent organization of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party...
Read more
Comment

Disconnected brains

Crime and tragedies without any control, tormenting souls and disintegrating families as the personalities mutate, darkness that sucks like a leech; it is a...
Read more
Comment

Debate at westminster

Last Wednesday the situation In Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the backdrop of the scrapping of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution ending special...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

RSS should be designated a terrorist outfit?

Pakistan has urged the United Nations Security Council to designate India’s Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent organization of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party...

Disconnected brains

Debate at westminster

PDM failed to show power due to hollow narrative: Rasheed

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.