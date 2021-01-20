CITY

Domestic help accused of murder flees

Karachi East DIG police suspended two superintendents, two constables, and a health officer on the charge of “carelessness”.

By Staff Report

KARACHI: A domestic help suspected of robbing multiple houses in Karachi’s Gizri and Sachal Goth neighbourhoods and murdering a woman escaped from police custody during her transfer to prison.

On January 13, the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) and Gizri police arrested from Shireen Jinnah Colony three members of a gang accused of robbing houses and murdering owners. The suspects used to work as domestic help.

On January 2, a police complaint was filed at the Sachal police station against one of the members who had poisoned a couple and robbed their house in Gulzar-e-Hijri’s Madras Society.

A similar incident had occurred in Defence’s Badar Commercial neighbourhood last December.

The three suspects were presented before a Malir court on Tuesday. The court remanded them into police custody for investigation and identity parade.

After the hearing, the police were taking the suspects to Civil Hospital for a coronavirus test when one of them, later identified as Shamim Bibi, jumped out of the mobile near M. A. Jinnah Road and escaped. An FIR of the incident has been registered at the Aram Bagh police station.

Following the incident, the Karachi East DIG suspended two police superintendents, two constables, and a health officer on the charge of “carelessness”.

An inquiry into the matter has been launched and the police are on the lookout for the suspect.

Previous articlePakistan among nations needing food assistance amid Covid-19: UN
Next articleBiden to assume US presidency amid deep division, raging pandemic
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

8 killed after coach rams into security post

QUETTA: Eight people, including two Levies Force officials, were killed after a speeding passenger coach rammed into a security check post before overturning near...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC summons LG secy over shortage of anti-rabies vaccines

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday summoned the Sindh local government secretary in a case pertaining to the unavailability of the rabies...
Read more
KARACHI

Karachi among world’s most polluted cities

KARACHI: Karachi has been ranked among the world’s most polluted cities as the level of hazardous particles in the air reached 324 on Sunday...
Read more
KARACHI

Indictment of former Sindh IG, others in NAB case deferred

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi on Saturday deferred indictment of form Sindh police chief Ghulam Haider Jamali and 15 other senior police officials...
Read more
CITY

Karachi to close restaurants early, celebrate NYE responsibly

All businesses and restaurants in the port city are closed down by 8 pm on New Year's Eve, directed Karachi Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh...
Read more
KARACHI

NAB gets more time to file reference against former Sindh minister

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday extended interim bail granted to former Sindh minister Jam Khan Shoro and others till February 4...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

8 killed after coach rams into security post

QUETTA: Eight people, including two Levies Force officials, were killed after a speeding passenger coach rammed into a security check post before overturning near...

Biden’s top diplomat aims to revitalise alliances, US leadership

North Korea cracks down on foreign media, speaking styles

Epaper – January 20 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.