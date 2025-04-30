Entertainment

Ines de Ramon Spotted In Public For First Time Since Brad Pitt Marriage Proposal

By Web Desk

Ines de Ramon, Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, is stepping further into the public eye as the couple nears their third anniversary. The 34-year-old jewelry executive, who has kept a low profile throughout their relationship, was recently spotted in Los Feliz, showing off her toned abs in a candid paparazzi moment. Dressed in high-waisted jeans, leather boots, and a white cropped top with a blue sweater, de Ramon looked every bit the natural star as she ran errands, sipping coffee and carrying her laptop.

Photo: Grosby Group

The couple, who first appeared together in late 2022 at a Bono concert in Los Angeles, has managed to stay largely out of the spotlight. Despite their low-key approach, sources offer occasional glimpses into their relationship. According to recent reports, Brad Pitt, 61, has no intention of getting married again or having more children, despite being “totally in love” with de Ramon.

Photo: Getty Images

Pitt’s reluctance to remarry stems from the emotional toll of his long divorce from Angelina Jolie and the complicated relationship he has with their six children. “He’s been burned badly by the divorce from Angelina and his kids wanting little if nothing to do with him,” an insider explained.

While it’s unclear where de Ramon stands on the idea of marriage and children, sources note that Pitt, at 61, is happy with the life he’s built and doesn’t feel the need to tie the knot again. Although friends like George Clooney may be rooting for a wedding, the decision remains Pitt’s alone.

Photo: Grosby Group

As the couple continues to thrive in their quiet life together, de Ramon reportedly moved into Pitt’s home earlier this year, and the two celebrated New Year’s together in Cabo. While marriage may not be in their immediate future, the couple seems content, and for now, that’s all that matters.

With the Met Gala approaching on May 5, fans are wondering if we’ll see the couple at the event. Given that Pitt has never attended the prestigious event, it seems unlikely, but with these two, you never know.

Previous article
PM urges UN to rein in India, warns against water weaponisation
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Karachi to integrate all ride-hailing services and launch EV taxis: Memon

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced plans to unify all online taxi services operating in Karachi under a single system and accelerate the introduction...

SC raises concerns over judges’ transfer debate masked as public interest

LHC issues warning to police on media iaccess of under-custody suspects

Legal options in play as Pakistan responds to India’s move on water treaty

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.