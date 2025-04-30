Ines de Ramon Spotted In Public For First Time Since Brad Pitt Marriage Proposal

Ines de Ramon, Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, is stepping further into the public eye as the couple nears their third anniversary. The 34-year-old jewelry executive, who has kept a low profile throughout their relationship, was recently spotted in Los Feliz, showing off her toned abs in a candid paparazzi moment. Dressed in high-waisted jeans, leather boots, and a white cropped top with a blue sweater, de Ramon looked every bit the natural star as she ran errands, sipping coffee and carrying her laptop.

The couple, who first appeared together in late 2022 at a Bono concert in Los Angeles, has managed to stay largely out of the spotlight. Despite their low-key approach, sources offer occasional glimpses into their relationship. According to recent reports, Brad Pitt, 61, has no intention of getting married again or having more children, despite being “totally in love” with de Ramon.

Pitt’s reluctance to remarry stems from the emotional toll of his long divorce from Angelina Jolie and the complicated relationship he has with their six children. “He’s been burned badly by the divorce from Angelina and his kids wanting little if nothing to do with him,” an insider explained.

While it’s unclear where de Ramon stands on the idea of marriage and children, sources note that Pitt, at 61, is happy with the life he’s built and doesn’t feel the need to tie the knot again. Although friends like George Clooney may be rooting for a wedding, the decision remains Pitt’s alone.

As the couple continues to thrive in their quiet life together, de Ramon reportedly moved into Pitt’s home earlier this year, and the two celebrated New Year’s together in Cabo. While marriage may not be in their immediate future, the couple seems content, and for now, that’s all that matters.

With the Met Gala approaching on May 5, fans are wondering if we’ll see the couple at the event. Given that Pitt has never attended the prestigious event, it seems unlikely, but with these two, you never know.