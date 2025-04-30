Kinnaird College rocked by tragedy as student dies from fall, protest demands accountability

LAHORE: In a devastating incident at Kinnaird College for Women, a 21-year-old student tragically fell to her death after reportedly losing consciousness while standing on the first floor of the college’s library building.

The incident has left the college community in mourning and has raised serious concerns regarding the response time to the medical emergency, sparking protests among the student body.

The student, identified as Maida, was pursuing a BS in Computer Sciences when she tragically fell from the first-floor balcony of the college library. Eyewitnesses report that Maida was standing near the balcony when she suddenly became unwell, fainted, and lost her balance, causing her to fall to the ground below.

Immediate assistance was sought, and the Rescue 1122 team responded promptly, transporting Maida to a nearby hospital. However, despite efforts to save her life, she succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

While the college’s administration has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the student, a significant controversy has emerged surrounding the delayed medical response. Students and social media posts both have reported that Maida remained on the ground for approximately 45 minutes before being transported to the hospital.

They claimed that despite emergency vehicles being on standby, the ambulance was unable to depart due to the absence of the principal’s signature, which was required before any medical assistance could be provided. “The ambulance was ready to go, but the principal was not available to sign the necessary documents.”

“During those crucial moments, the young girl lay there as members of the custodial staff tried desperately to stop her bleeding using their dupattas. It’s devastating to realize that the entire institution lacks a medical room, nurse, or even basic first aid. That precious life could perhaps have been saved.,” the post on Soul Sisters read.

The absence of a medical room or basic first-aid facilities on the campus has also been a point of criticism. The lack of immediate medical care, combined with the bureaucratic delay in obtaining approval for the ambulance to leave, has led many to believe that Maida’s death could have been prevented with a faster response.

In the wake of the incident, a protest was organized by Kinnaird College students, calling for accountability from the administration. The protest is scheduled for 8:00 am on April 30, 2025, where students were to demand answers regarding the delayed medical response and the college’s overall handling of the situation.

The protests are not just about seeking justice for Maida but also about calling for immediate changes in the college’s emergency response protocols. Students are demanding that the college establish a proper medical facility, complete with trained medical staff and first-aid equipment, to prevent any future tragedies.

Following the incident, Kinnaird College issued an official statement expressing its sorrow and mourning the untimely death of Maida. The college acknowledged the incident and extended condolences to Maida’s family, describing her as a promising and compassionate student who had a bright future ahead of her.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Maida,” the statement read. “Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. This is a tragic event, and we are committed to reviewing our emergency protocols to ensure such an incident does not happen again.”

However, the statement did not address the specific concerns raised by students and staff regarding the delayed medical response or the lack of on-campus medical facilities. The silence surrounding these issues has led to growing unrest among the student body, who are demanding more transparency from the college administration.

After the protest call, Kinnaird College sent out an email to students and faculty, addressing the immediate cancellation of academic activities on April 30, 2025, due to the CM Laptop Scheme 2025 distribution ceremony at the University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Lahore. The email also included instructions for faculty and staff, but it did not address the protest or the concerns raised about the incident directly.

“Please be informed that no academic activities will take place on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, due to the Laptop Distribution Ceremony under the CM Laptop Scheme 2025, being held at UET Lahore,” the email stated. “Students selected under the CM Laptop Scheme and the CM Honhaar Scholarship Program must report to the college parking area by 11:00 AM sharp.”

The email emphasized that regular academic activities would resume on May 2, 2025, following the Labour Day holiday. However, students have expressed dissatisfaction with the email’s failure to directly address the serious issues surrounding the tragic death of Maida.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Police have begun gathering evidence, including CCTV footage and witness statements, to determine the exact circumstances of Maida’s fall and the response from the college. Local authorities have also questioned the college’s management and staff as part of the ongoing investigation.

The police will review all available evidence to determine whether the delay in medical care was due to negligence or a failure in the college’s protocols. Authorities have also assured the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted to ensure accountability.