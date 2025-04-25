NATIONAL

LHC upholds dismissal of civil judge over election rigging

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has upheld the dismissal of civil judge Sheikh Ali Jafar for facilitating rigging during a Union Council election in Shahkot Tehsil while serving as returning officer.

A three-member LHC bench led by Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi issued the written verdict on the judge’s appeal against his removal. The court found that election results were altered a month after polling, with votes of the actual winner Asghar Ali Asghar redistributed to losing candidates.

The case began when Asghar filed a complaint after the judge declared Maqbool Ahmed Javed as the winner. A recheck ordered by the Election Commission confirmed irregularities and led to a formal complaint.

The judge was first dismissed by the LHC registrar in 2006, but that decision was overturned by the Service Tribunal in 2008 due to lack of formal inquiry. However, after a departmental probe, he was dismissed again in 2015, and his appeal was rejected.

The LHC ruling noted that the judge had pleaded for forgiveness from the complainant during the inquiry and that the DRO testified to tampering with the electoral record. The court held that altering declared results was beyond the judge’s authority and upheld his dismissal.

Previous article
‘US monitoring rapidly evolving situation between India and Pakistan’
Next article
Neeraj Chopra responds to backlash over Arshad Nadeem invite
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Degrees of deceit

India has long been under the global spotlight for reasons that are far from flattering. Once branded as the “rape capital of the world”...

Oil: Wealth, curse — and the price of defiance

Principle over power in Venezuela

Opposition leader appointment stalled as PTI submits Omar Ayub case documents

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.