Post Malone’s Ex-Fiancé’s Identity Revealed After Major Win In Custody Battle for Daughter

Post Malone has gained a significant advantage in his custody battle for his two-year-old daughter. Court documents obtained by Page Six reveal that the “Sunflower” singer filed for custody in Utah on Monday, just two days before his ex-fiancée Hee Sung “Jamie” Park filed her own petition in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Since Post Malone filed first, the case will now be handled in Utah, saving the singer money as California’s child support guidelines are more financially demanding. The 29-year-old singer chose Utah for his filing, where he and Park had initially agreed to split custody 50/50.

Park, who moved to California in early 2025 following their breakup at the end of 2024, reportedly aimed to establish residency in California to file for custody there for financial reasons.

Park’s recent filing for full custody, though, has yet to gain momentum, as Post Malone’s early filing in Utah sets the course for the legal proceedings. The identity of their daughter has not been disclosed, with her only referred to as “DDP” in court documents, though her birthdate is listed as May 26, 2022.

Post Malone, who announced his engagement and the birth of his daughter in June 2022, has since moved on with Christy Lee, a student at the Parsons School of Design, and the couple was recently seen shopping together in Paris.