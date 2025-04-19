Prince Harry Receives Threat From Al-Qaeda Following Failed Attempt To Restore Royal Security

Prince Harry has requested police protection after receiving a threat from Al-Qaeda, following the removal of his state-funded security when he stepped back from his royal duties. This request was made during a two-day hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, where Harry attended to appeal for the restoration of his automatic protection in the U.K.

A summary released on April 17 from the closed hearing revealed that the Duke of Sussex confirmed he had sought specific protection due to a threat made against him by the terrorist group. His lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, highlighted that Al-Qaeda had publicly called for Harry’s murder after his security was downgraded in 2020, adding that the group stated his assassination would “please the Muslim community.”

Harry’s security concerns are partly linked to his military service, particularly his tours in Afghanistan with the British Army, which attracted attention from extremist groups. The Duke discussed these experiences in his memoir, Spare, where he reflected on the lasting impact of his service and the threats that followed.

The legal team representing Prince Harry has characterized the case as a matter of life and death. One key issue raised during the proceedings on April 9 was the absence of a formal risk assessment before his security was stripped in 2020, despite his high-profile status. Instead of an official evaluation, the government’s RAVEC committee provided a case-by-case security arrangement based on his current needs, which Harry’s legal team claims is inadequate.

During the hearing, Fatima emphasized the human aspect of the case, stressing that Harry’s safety and life were at risk, with the bespoke security process being “manifestly inferior.” She further underscored that Harry’s presence in court demonstrated how much the appeal meant to him and his family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are raising their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in California, have expressed concerns about their safety when traveling to the U.K. Harry’s lawyers have previously stated that he does not feel safe returning to the country without the protection he once had.

The summary of the case, which was made public, revealed that Harry has yet to receive the crucial risk assessment needed to determine the adequacy of his current security. He described feeling “exhausted and overwhelmed,” with his worst fears confirmed by the legal disclosures.

Harry also disclosed that some of the information revealed during the legal proceedings would shock the public. He has long believed that his father, King Charles, holds the power to restore his protection, although the palace has denied this claim, adding strain to their relationship.

A ruling on the case is expected in the coming weeks. A source close to Harry’s legal team expressed cautious optimism about the outcome, while reports suggest that the losing side will face a bill of around $1.9 million.