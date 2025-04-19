Heavy rainfall, hailstorms expected in Islamabad, parts of Punjab within 12 hours

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather advisory warning of severe weather conditions expected to affect Islamabad and parts of Punjab within the next 12 hours. The advisory follows a recent hailstorm that caused significant damage in Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC), a westerly disturbance will bring heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, windstorms, and isolated hailstorms across several regions. The Pothohar region, particularly Islamabad and Rawalpindi, along with upper Punjab districts such as Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum, are expected to experience severe weather. Central Punjab areas, including Faisalabad, Lahore, and Sargodha, may also face significant weather disruptions.

The advisory warns of potential tree uprooting, power outages, and damage to poorly constructed buildings, rooftops, and vehicles. Hailstorms could also threaten standing crops. The NEOC has raised concerns over a rapid rise in water flows, with localised flash floods expected in areas including Dir, Swat, and Chitral between April 18 and 20.

Tourists and travellers are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and road conditions, while those in landslide-prone areas are urged to follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities.