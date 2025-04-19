LHC hints at sealing Qingqi rickshaw manufacturing companies

Court asks manufacturers to ensure compliance with traffic rules within three months, or else their units will be sealed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday hinted at sealing Qingqi rickshaw manufacturing companies, asking the manufacturers to ensure compliance with traffic rules within three months, or else their units will be sealed.

During the hearing of the case related to the eradication of smog, Justice Shahid Kareem expressed his indignation over frequent traffic jams on The Mall, Lahore due to protest demonstrations, and said that registering of protest did not imply paralyzing routine life. “The closure of one road in the city has affected traffic in the entire city,” he remarked.

Addressing the assistant advocate general of Punjab (AAGP), Justice Kareem said the government must hold negotiations with the protestors blocking The Mall for the last several days and ask them to shift somewhere else.

The AAGP told him that negotiations were underway with the protestors. The judge further said that weather patterns were changing as extreme heat, rainfall and hailstorms were witnessed during April. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr Azhar Waheed, on the occasion, submitted to the court a report on the action taken against beggars in the city. “Legislation is required to deal with beggars,” the CTO said.

Concurring with his opinion, the judge said the court had been saying this for quite some time now that there should be legislation to deal with the problem. The CTO informed the court that the summary for a ban on Qingqi rickshaws had been sent to the home department.

The judge ordered the Punjab government’s lawyer to ensure that the summary landed at the CM’s office by next week. Justice Kareem said for the time being, he was ordering the stoppage of the issuance of licenses to Qingqi rickshaw manufacturers. “The manufacturers must ensure compliance with traffic rules within three months, or else their units will be sealed,” he warned. Later, the court adjourned the case’s hearing until April 25.