Second Trailer for 28 Years Later Teases New Horror, Survivors, and Secrets

The second trailer for 28 Years Later, the highly anticipated sequel to Danny Boyle’s 2002 horror classic 28 Days Later, has been released, intensifying excitement among fans ahead of its June 20, 2025, theatrical debut. Directed by Boyle and penned by Alex Garland, the film is set nearly three decades after the original outbreak of the Rage virus.

The latest trailer offers a deeper glimpse into the post-apocalyptic world, showcasing survivors navigating a desolate Britain. It highlights the journey of a group living on a secluded island, connected to the mainland by a solitary, fortified causeway. When a member ventures into the mainland on a mission, he uncovers not only the horrors of the infected but also unsettling secrets about other survivors. The trailer teases intense confrontations, eerie landscapes, and the looming threat of both the infected and human adversaries.

Photo: Sony Pictures

The ensemble cast includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes, with Cillian Murphy returning as an executive producer. Notably, Murphy’s character, Jim, is not featured in the trailer, leading to speculation about his potential involvement in the storyline.