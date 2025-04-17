George Clooney Lashes Out At Democrats Following Disastrous 2024 Election Campaign | Video

George Clooney has called for a Democratic primary to take place after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race, expressing his belief that the party needs to open up the field for potential candidates. In a recent interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Clooney criticized the 2024 campaign and its approach, stating that it was difficult for Vice President Kamala Harris to run for office after inheriting a failing administration.

Clooney, a major Democratic donor and activist, argued that the Democratic Party missed an opportunity to hold a primary election, and instead, he proposed a “quick primary.” While he acknowledged Harris’ potential in a primary race, Clooney highlighted Maryland Governor Wes Moore as a rising leader. He praised Moore’s response to the Baltimore bridge collapse, calling him a “proper leader” who could unite the party in 2028. Clooney also named Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer as other key figures who could potentially take on the mantle.

Reflecting on his role in advocating for change, Clooney revealed his frustrations with Biden’s performance and the lack of honest discourse within the Democratic Party. His comments echo those from a New York Times op-ed last summer, where he questioned Biden’s ability to lead, which led to speculation about Biden’s re-election bid. Clooney described his op-ed as a “civic duty,” explaining that he felt compelled to speak out when he saw dishonesty in the party.

In addition to his political commentary, Clooney also spoke about his current Broadway role in Good Night, and Good Luck, a play about veteran journalist Edward R. Murrow’s battle against Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy during the 1950s. Clooney used the play to emphasize the importance of truth in democracy, drawing parallels between Murrow’s era and today’s political climate.