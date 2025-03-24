Upset by Khalistan referendum, India launches NIA to malign Sikh movement

NEW DELHI: As part of India’s ongoing crackdown on Sikh community, its probe agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted two Sikhs and two Christians in the September 2024 Chandigarh grenade attack case.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in the chargesheet filed before the Special NIA court, Chandigarh, all four accused persons have been charged under multiple sections of the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, and other related provisions.

An official statement claimed that the accused are the members of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Two of the accused has been identified as Harwinder Singh Sandhu and US-based Harpreet Singh.

BJP govt warned against delimitation exercise favoring northern Indian states

The opposition led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, commonly known as DMK, has announced to step its resistance to the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s ongoing delimitation exercise during the next Lok Sabha session.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the opposition demanded a 25-year extension of the existing freeze on parliamentary seats based on the 1971 Census.

The demand was raised through a resolution passed at the first Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting in Chennai. The meeting was attended by Chief Ministers MK Stalin (Tamil Nadu), Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala), Bhagwant Mann (Punjab), and Revanth Reddy (Telangana), along with Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.