World

Over 50% of Indian children face sexual abuse, UN informed

By Agencies

GENEVA: India has been criticized at the United Nations for becoming an adverse place for children and women to live in.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a delegation from an NGO named PRATYEK informed the UN’s 58th session about millions of Indian children, forced to bonded child labor, prostitution and sexual exploitation of women across the country.

A child in India, as per the NGO figures, is sexually abused every 15 minutes, and a child goes missing every eight minutes. Many of the missing children fall prey to trafficking and exploitation.

Over 50% of Indian children, according to the PRATYEK, face sexual abuse. 52.94% of them are boys and 47.06% of them are girls. The NGO delegation condemned the neglect of of child rights by international community in exchange for economic gains.

The delegation said that India is concealing its dark legacy behind economic progress. The delegates warranted urgent intervention by global community to protect the children.

Previous article
Outgoing Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram honoured at farewell reception
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Toba Tek Singh court hands death sentences to Maria’s father, brother...

OBA TEK SINGH: An additional sessions court on Monday sentenced two men to death for murdering 22-year-old Maria Bibi in an “honour killing” that sparked...

Section 144 enforced in Karachi South as police crack down on BYC protests

Hailey Bieber Shares Sweet Moment With Baby Jack Amid Husband Justin’s Mental Health Problems

Chris Hemsworth Faces Backlash After Sharing Controversial Photo of Son on Japan Trip

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.