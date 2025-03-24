Over 50% of Indian children face sexual abuse, UN informed

GENEVA: India has been criticized at the United Nations for becoming an adverse place for children and women to live in.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a delegation from an NGO named PRATYEK informed the UN’s 58th session about millions of Indian children, forced to bonded child labor, prostitution and sexual exploitation of women across the country.

A child in India, as per the NGO figures, is sexually abused every 15 minutes, and a child goes missing every eight minutes. Many of the missing children fall prey to trafficking and exploitation.

Over 50% of Indian children, according to the PRATYEK, face sexual abuse. 52.94% of them are boys and 47.06% of them are girls. The NGO delegation condemned the neglect of of child rights by international community in exchange for economic gains.

The delegation said that India is concealing its dark legacy behind economic progress. The delegates warranted urgent intervention by global community to protect the children.