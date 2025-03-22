Boxing Legend George Foreman Dies at 76

George Foreman, two-time heavyweight champion, Olympic gold medalist, and global grill pitchman, has died at the age of 76, his family confirmed Friday.

In a statement posted on his official Instagram account, the Foreman family announced that the boxing icon “peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones.” They remembered him as a “devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather.”

Born in Houston’s tough Fifth Ward in 1949, Foreman overcame a troubled youth to win gold in boxing at the 1968 Olympics. He turned professional in 1969 and quickly rose to dominance, famously defeating Joe Frazier in 1973 to become heavyweight champion. His most memorable fight came in 1974’s Rumble in the Jungle, where he lost the title to Muhammad Ali in one of boxing’s most iconic bouts.

Foreman retired in 1977 after a near-death experience, becoming a born-again Christian. A decade later, facing financial troubles, he returned to the ring at age 38 and stunned the world by reclaiming the heavyweight title in 1994.

Beyond boxing, Foreman became a cultural icon as the face of the George Foreman Grill, with over 100 million units sold. He also ventured into TV, including a short-lived sitcom and an appearance on The Masked Singer.

Foreman had 12 children, including five sons named George Edward Foreman, and was married five times. In recent years, he produced the 2023 biopic Big George Foreman.

Though accused of child sexual abuse in 2022 — allegations he denied — Foreman remained one of boxing’s most enduring names, known for his comeback story, business savvy, and charisma outside the ring.