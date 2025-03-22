Kelly Osbourne Shares Rare Update On Dad Ozzy As He Struggles With Crippling Health Issues

Kelly Osbourne has offered a rare and heartfelt update on her father Ozzy Osbourne’s health as he prepares for his final concert with Black Sabbath this summer.

Speaking to HELLO! at the Clarins ICONS Event in Los Angeles on March 21, 2025, Kelly shared that her father is “doing so well,” as he continues to battle Parkinson’s disease and train for the highly anticipated performance.

“He is so nervous, but so excited,” she said, calling the upcoming show “the pièce de résistance, the final countdown,” and noting how much it means to the family that he gets to experience it.

Producer Andrew Watt added that Ozzy is back in the gym and making slow but steady progress. “His body is not doing what he wants it to do all the time… but his voice is as good as it’s ever been,” he said, dubbing the rock legend a “real-life Iron Man.”

Black Sabbath is set to reunite on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, UK — their first full concert in over two decades. While Ozzy won’t join for the entire set, the performance will be a historic moment.

Kelly confirmed the entire Osbourne family, including Sharon, Aimee, Jack, and all five grandchildren, will be there to support him. Her son Sid, whom she welcomed in 2022 with partner Sidney Wilson, will also be part of the family celebration.

The Fashion Police star also opened up about the effects of pregnancy on her skin, sharing how she experienced sun damage and hyperpigmentation. Now using Clarins’ 40+ skincare range, she said her skin feels more nourished than ever.

Dressed in a pink and black Rebecca Vallance dress, Kelly enjoyed a girls’ night out at the event, which featured a performance by Gwen Stefani. Her son, she revealed, was happily spending the evening with his grandmother, Sharon.