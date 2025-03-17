Karachi court closes drug case against Mustafa Amir after confirmation of death

KARACHI: A local court in Karachi on Monday formally closed the narcotics case against Mustafa Amir, after the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) submitted official confirmation of his death.

During the hearing, the ANF presented documentary evidence, including a death certificate, verifying that Mustafa Amir—also known as Amir alias Taimoor—was deceased. After reviewing the documents, the court dismissed the charges against him and declared the case closed.

The case, registered earlier this year, had accused Amir of involvement in the narcotics trade. Arrest warrants had been issued for him on February 22, 2024. However, with his passing confirmed, legal proceedings against him have now been terminated.

Despite the closure of the case against Amir, the court has reissued non-bailable arrest warrants for two co-accused individuals, Ammar Hameed and Faisal Yaqoob. Both remain absconders in the same case, and law enforcement agencies have been directed to continue efforts to apprehend them.

Mustafa Amir, 23, was reported missing from Karachi’s DHA area on January 6. After an extensive investigation spanning over a month, authorities discovered his charred body in Balochistan. The grim discovery came 39 days after his disappearance, confirming he had been brutally murdered.

Police arrested Armaghan, an acquaintance of the victim, on February 8 following a tense four-hour standoff. During the operation, Armaghan opened fire on police, injuring a DSP and a constable before being taken into custody.

Investigations into Amir’s murder unveiled links to a suspected drug trafficking network, with allegations suggesting both Amir and the primary suspect, Armaghan, were involved in cannabis distribution. The revelations led to a wider crackdown by law enforcement, resulting in multiple arrests, including Sarim Hasan, the son of veteran actor Sajid Hasan.

Authorities continue to investigate the network, with further arrests expected in connection to the case.