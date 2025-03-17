SC orders KP to enforce stone crushing rules within a month

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to complete and enforce regulations governing the stone crushing industry within one month, dismissing its plea for an additional three months.

A five-judge bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, heard the case concerning the environmental and health impacts of stone crushing activities, particularly their proximity to residential areas.

During the hearing, KP’s Additional Advocate General informed the court that the province currently has 903 stone crushing plants. Of these, 544 are active, 230 are under construction, while 37 have received show-cause notices for non-compliance. Additionally, 210 facilities have been shut down for violating the existing regulations.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail criticized the lack of law enforcement, stating, “You are speaking of rules, yet the constitution itself is not implemented.” He underscored the need for both clear policies and their strict enforcement to protect public health.

The court was told that earlier regulations required stone crushers to be located at least one kilometre away from populated areas. However, under revised rules, the minimum distance has been reduced to 500 metres in urban areas and 300 metres in rural regions.

Environmental expert Waqar Zakariya pointed out that mere distance regulations are not enough, as dust from crushing operations can still drift into residential zones due to wind. He recommended compulsory measures like planting trees and installing dust suppression systems to reduce pollution.

Rejecting the KP government’s request for more time, Justice Hashim Khan Kakar remarked, “How long should people continue to suffer?” He emphasized the importance of prioritizing public welfare over delays.

The court directed KP authorities to seek approval of their finalised regulations from the National Environmental Council within the next month. The hearing was adjourned, with the court set to review the case following the submission deadline.