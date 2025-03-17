59 Dead In North Macedonia Nightclub Fire, Police Detain 15 Amid Safety Concerns

A devastating fire at an unlicensed nightclub in North Macedonia has killed at least 59 people, with police detaining 15 individuals as authorities investigate possible corruption and safety violations.

The blaze erupted around 2:30 AM local time on Sunday at the Pulse club in Kocani, where about 500 people had gathered for a concert by DNK, a popular hip-hop duo. Officials confirmed that one band member survived and is receiving hospital treatment, while 155 others were injured, including more than 20 minors.

Fire Triggered By Pyrotechnics In Illegal Venue

Interior Minister Pance Toskovski revealed that the club was operating without a legal license and had only one functional exit, as the back door was locked. Investigators believe the fire ignited when pyrotechnic sparks from the stage hit the flammable ceiling, quickly spreading flames throughout the building.

Video Courtesy ‘The Guardian’

Footage from the concert shows fans attempting to extinguish the fire while others hesitated to flee, causing panic and a deadly stampede. Survivor Marija Taseva, 20, recalled being trampled in the crush, managing to escape, but losing her 25-year-old sister in the disaster.

Government Declares Seven Days Of Mourning

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski called it a “difficult and very sad day”, mourning the loss of many young lives. President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova echoed the grief, stating, “Your immense pain is mine too.”

Photo: Reuters

The government has declared seven days of national mourning, while critically injured victims are being transferred to specialist hospitals in Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia, and Turkey.

European Leaders Express Condolences

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged EU support, while Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić described the fire as a “tragedy of immense magnitude”, warning that the number of casualties could rise due to severe burn injuries.

Photo: Reuters

With 15 people in custody, investigators are focusing on bribery, corruption, and violations of safety regulations linked to the club’s operation. The North Macedonian government has launched an emergency session to determine how such a disaster was allowed to occur.