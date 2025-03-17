Entertainment

Justin Theroux And Nicole Brydon Bloom Tie The Knot In Intimate Wedding

By Web Desk

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor, 53, and The Gilded Age actress, 30, tied the knot in a romantic beachside ceremony, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

Photos obtained by TMZ capture the newlyweds dancing and embracing on the sand, with Theroux wearing a classic tuxedo featuring a cream jacket, black pants, and a black bowtie, while Bloom stunned in a flowy white gown with an open back.

Photo: TMZ

The couple first sparked dating rumors in February 2023, when they were spotted together at a Netflix event. Their romance became public in August 2023, when they were seen sharing a kiss during a date. They later made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party, wearing sleek, coordinated black ensembles.

In August 2024, PEOPLE exclusively reported that Theroux proposed in Italy with a 4-carat emerald-cut diamond ring, featuring both his and Bloom’s birthstones in the band.

Photo: Getty Images

Though Theroux prefers to keep his personal life private, he briefly addressed their relationship in a May 2023 interview with Esquire, saying, “I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in.” He also reflected on his past high-profile relationships, stating, “Having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship.”

As the newlyweds begin this exciting new chapter, fans eagerly await more glimpses into their life together.

Web Desk
Web Desk

