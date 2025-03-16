KP financial czar slams Centre for pocketing oil price benefits

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Finance Muzzammil Aslam on Sunday expressed concern over the government’s decision to increase petroleum levy, stating that the Pakistani people are being deprived of the benefits of decreased global oil prices.

Instead, the government has pocketed the gains. Aslam pointed out that the federal government has raised the petroleum levy from Rs60 to Rs70, whereas during Imran Khan’s government, the levy was only Rs30 per liter.

He emphasized that the government is now collecting an additional Rs40 from the public through this levy, clearly indicating its disinterest in the welfare of the people. Mr. Aslam’s statement comes amidst concerns over the government’s handling of finances and its impact on the general public.

Yesterday, the federal government announced keeping the petroleum prices unchanged for the next fortnight. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the petroleum prices were kept unchanged to provide significant relief on electricity bills.

He said that instead of reducing fuel prices, the financial margin created by global oil price fluctuations would be used to lower electricity tariffs.

“This is one of several measures we are taking to bring meaningful reductions in electricity rates. A comprehensive and effective strategy is being finalised to ensure lower power tariffs,” he said.