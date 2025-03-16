Gaza death toll rises to 48,572 as 29 more Palestinians killed in 24 hours

GAZA/CAIRO: The health ministry in Gaza has just released its latest report on the number of people killed and wounded by Israel’s attacks on the territory, saying that 29 more were killed in the last 24 hours, according to media reports.

In a statement, it said a total of 29 killed — “14 newly killed, 15 bodies recovered” — were recorded and 51 wounded people arrived in hospitals during the past 24 hours.

This brought the confirmed number of people killed in Israeli attacks since October 7 to at least 48,572, with 112,032 others wounded, the ministry added.

Thousands of people remain missing under the rubble.

On the other hand, a Palestinian man was killed and several people wounded by an Israeli drone attack on civilians in Juhor ad-Dik, central Gaza, this morning, the Wafa news agency reports.

Last night, two people were killed in an Israeli air attack on the same area, the report added.

Gaza faces severe humanitarian crisis

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces continue their closure of the Karm Abu Salem and Beit Hanoun crossings in the Gaza Strip for the 15th consecutive day, resulting so far in a complete blockade on humanitarian aid, Wafa reports.

Following the decision to close the border crossings and suspend the flow of goods, the government and international organisations have issued urgent warnings about the potential return of widespread hunger to the Gaza Strip if the closure continues.

“This arbitrary decision has worsened the humanitarian situation, leading to an immediate and drastic increase in the prices of essential goods and commodities, while many products have completely disappeared from the markets,” Wafa said.

Gaza truce talks dogged by deep divisions between Israel, Hamas

Israel and Hamas are set for more indirect talks today on the Gaza ceasefire, but deep divisions persist between the two sides on the terms of the fragile truce, according to AFP.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed Israeli negotiators to continue the talks, his office said, but he directed the team to base its negotiations on a proposal by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff that calls for the “immediate release of 11 living hostages and half of the deceased hostages”.

That came after Hamas said it was ready to release a living Israeli-US hostage, Edan Alexander, along with the bodies of four other Israeli-Americans in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

A Hamas delegation said the proposal to hand over the five had also been put forward by the United States. But the US, the key military ally of Israel, has since criticised Hamas’ insistence on that proposal.

“The delegation asked mediators and guarantors, the United States, to compel the occupation (Israel) to implement the humanitarian protocol, immediately allow humanitarian aid into Gaza Strip, and begin the second phase of negotiations,” a Hamas official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak publicly on the Gaza truce.

UK foreign secretary expresses concern over dire situation in Gaza, urges end to Israeli blockade

UK Foreign Secretary and Minister for Development, David Lammy, expressed deep concern over the dire situation in Gaza, stressing the urgent need for Israel to lift its blockade that has prevented the delivery of aid and electricity to the region, Wafa reports.

In a statement shared on X, Lammy revealed that he had discussed the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza with Martin Griffiths, the United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator.

Lammy emphasised the importance of supporting the life-saving work of the United Nations and its mandate to assist Palestinian civilians in need.