Operation Green Bolan: Long live Pakistan

Pakistan, the land of resilience, sacrifice, and unwavering spirit, has faced countless storms throughout its history. It has endured wars, conspiracies, and internal strife, yet it has always risen stronger, refusing to bow before any adversary. The soil of this country is sacred, soaked with the blood of martyrs who gave their lives to protect its sovereignty. But even in the face of such sacrifices, there are elements who seek to tear it apart, who wish to see it divided and weakened.

These enemies do not just reside beyond our borders, many have found refuge within, hiding behind false narratives of oppression and freedom, trying to justify their acts of terror under the guise of so-called rights and independence. One such enemy is the Baloch Liberation Army, a group of misguided insurgents who, with foreign backing, continue to wage war against the state, targeting innocent civilians and national infrastructure.

The recent hijacking of the Jaffer Express on the Bolan-Quetta track in Balochistan was yet another cowardly attempt by these terrorists to create chaos and instill fear among the people of Pakistan. The BLA terrorists, armed and emboldened by their external handlers, stormed the train and took civilians hostage in a brutal act that once again exposed their true nature. This was not an act of defiance against oppression; it was an unforgivable crime against innocent passengers, men, women, and children who had nothing to do with their purported grievances. Their aim was simple, to tarnish Pakistan’s image globally, disrupt national security, and challenge the state’s authority. Under the banner of ‘Operation Green Bolan’, the response was swift, decisive, and ruthless. Under the command of a single captain, the elite SSG commandos launched an operation that will be remembered as a testament to the unmatched skill and bravery of Pakistan’s armed forces.

Within three hours, they neutralized 46 terrorists, reclaiming control of the train without losing a single civilian during the operation. The precision and effectiveness of the mission demonstrated not only the SSG’s superior combat capabilities but also the army’s commitment to safeguarding its people at any cost. Sadly, 27 innocent passengers were killed before the operation began, a grim reminder of the sheer brutality of these terrorists who claim to fight for a cause yet have no regard for human life.

This successful operation sends a loud and clear message, Pakistan will never bow to terror. The very idea that a handful of traitors, armed with weapons and misguided ideologies, can dismantle the unity of Pakistan is laughable. These terrorists do not represent the Baloch people, they represent foreign agendas, sold-out loyalties, and a thirst for destruction. Despite the Pakistan Army’s ability to eliminate threats efficiently, the question remains: why are such elements still allowed to exist?

Operation Green Bolan is not just a military triumph, it is a testament to Pakistan’s indomitable strength. Terrorists will be hunted, crushed, and erased. Pakistan’s sovereignty is non-negotiable, its unity unbreakable. The battle continues, but victory is certain. Pakistan will endure, its enemies will fall, and its people will rise, stronger, prouder, and unstoppable.

Why do certain voices, both within and outside the country, continue to advocate for dialogue with these murderers? History has shown that negotiations with terrorists only embolden them. They interpret it as a sign of weakness, exploiting every opportunity to regroup and strike again. It is time to abandon misplaced sympathies and adopt a zero-tolerance policy. The cancer of terrorism cannot be treated with soft measures; it requires absolute eradication. If the world truly stands against terrorism, it must support Pakistan’s fight against these insurgents instead of shielding them under the pretense of human rights.

Terrorism is not merely Pakistan’s challenge; it is a global menace that threatens stability and peace everywhere. History proves that no sovereign state allows armed insurgents to dictate its policies. Sri Lanka crushed the Tamil Tigers, Russia dismantled Chechen rebels, and India ruthlessly suppresses Kashmiri separatists, each choosing unwavering strength over concessions.

Pakistan, too, must adopt the same clarity and decisiveness. There is no room for hesitation, no space for half-measures. The hypocrisy of the international community must be called out, those who champion counterterrorism within their own borders suddenly invoke human rights when Pakistan acts against its enemies. No nation has sacrificed more in the war on terror than Pakistan; its soldiers have bled, its economy has suffered, and its people have endured immense grief. Yet Pakistan stands tall, its resilience unmatched, its unity unwavering.

Beyond the battlefield, this war is also fought in the realm of propaganda. The BLA and its backers exploit media narratives, seeking sympathy where none is deserved. Alarmingly, some within our own circles, self-proclaimed intellectuals and media figures, unwittingly aid this agenda, advocating for negotiations with murderers. But the truth is clear, the Baloch people reject these insurgents. The state must intensify development in Balochistan while crushing terrorism with an iron fist.

Pakistan is more than a nation, it is an unbreakable force, a spirit forged through sacrifice and resilience. Our soldiers stand fearless, our people unwavering, and our resolve unshakable. No enemy, within or beyond, can break the will of this great land.

