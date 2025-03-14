Lessons from Global Counterinsurgency

Balochistan has been facing ethnic terrorism for a long time. The situation is deteriorating with each passing day. From the suicide attack on Quetta railway station to unfortunate killings of migrant workers paint a horrendous and horrible picture. According to the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), more than 655 security personnel have been martyred in Balochistan in 2024 alone.

The hijack of Jaffar Express is also novel and lamentable. Keeping in view this tragic state of affairs, timely measures, to counter the push and pull factors of terrorism, should be taken by the government. In order to achieve this, there is a need to analyze ethnic terrorism in a global context and frame strategies at the local level.

The chaos and violence of Baloch Liberation Army can be compared with other ethnic terrorist organizations operating in other parts of the world. It would help in developing strategies which can eliminate terrorism.

It is imperative to decipher the case studies of the countries which have successfully defeated internal insurgencies and terrorism. First, Peru was facing the challenge of internal insurgency and domestic terrorism by Shining Path (Sendero Luminoso). The government adopted hardcore military actions, intelligence operations, and efforts to manage the social and political challenges.

Similarly, Uganda eliminated the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) by using brute force and augmented military capabilities. The organization led by Joseph Kony was notorious for child abductions, violent killings, and suicide bombings. It can be compared with the terrorist activities of Baloch Liberation Army.

On the other hand, there is a vivid comparison between insurgency in Balochistan and other countries. By taking evidence from their strategies and operational approach, Pakistan can also manage and defeat terrorist outfits in Balochistan. The first point of comparison is the motivation of the terrorists and their perceived grievances. Terrorist organizations like BLF and BLA claim legitimacy because of perceived political and economic exploitation by the central government. Similar views were held by Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Whereas, The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FRC) engaged in killing sprees, kidnappings, and ruthless sabotage.

The menace of terrorism can be curbed by adopting a multipronged strategy. Both federal and provincial governments must be vigilant of the fact that counter-terrorism strategy in Balochistan should consider social, political, and military aspects. In the current situation, emphasis on kinetic and operational means should be increased effectively. Counter terrorism operations will weaken the resolve and capability of the terrorist organizations like Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Baloch Liberation Front (BLF). Although the operation is ongoing, there are different challenges faced by security forces in the operational areas.

Identification of the ideas, conditions, and reasons leading to terrorism is essential. Terrorism cannot thrive unless it has continuous local support and an incessant supply of economic and human resources. In the context of Balochistan, the local sentiment is being supported and proliferated by the foreign enemies and strategic rivals of Pakistan.

Moreover, the capacity building of security agencies is unavoidable. Balochistan has a tough terrain and colossal geographical landscape. Terrorists have nomadic pickets and hideouts in various parts of the province. Law enforcement agencies are devoid of such advantages. It impedes their operational efficiency. In order to defeat the nefarious designs of the terrorists, counter terrorist agencies should be equipped and funded.

In order to overpower the terrorists, the counter terrorism department and local police must have access to modern weapons and tools. The most essential among them is Personal Protective Gear (PPG). All personnel working in terrorist-infested areas of Balochistan should have ballistic helmets, body armour, and gas masks. Similarly, surveillance and reconnaissance tools should be up to the mark. Drones and thermal imaging devices should be accessible to the security forces to gather real-time data.

In the words of American counterterrorism expert Richard Clark, “The most effective way to combat terrorism is through intelligence, prevention, and addressing root causes rather than just military intervention.” Ostensibly, terrorism in Balochistan is to be defeated and eliminated by both hard and soft means. The short strategy is use of force to erode the operational capabilities of the terrorist organizations. In the long term, there must be comprehensive work on defeating the ideas which promote terrorism in Balochistan.

On the other hand, winning the hearts and minds of the local population is a way forward to permanently get rid of the ethnic violence, separatism and terrorism. For instance, the provincial government should dedicate its energy to ensure job creation, infrastructural development, education reform, and healthcare accessibility for the people of Balochistan. Whereas, the federal government should work to develop a mechanism of reconciliation with the parties which accept the constitution of Pakistan. The federal government should create a balance between a military solution of the conundrum of terrorism in Balochistan and a dialogue-based resolution of the perceived grievances.

But the people and government of Balochistan should pay heed to the saying of the Quaid-i-Azam "We are now all Pakistanis—not Baluchis, Pathans, Sindhis, Bengalis, Punjabis and so on—and as Pakistanis, we must feel, behave and act, and we should be proud to be known as Pakistanis and nothing else."