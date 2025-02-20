COAS arrives in UK to participate in 7th RSC at Sandhurst

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), arrived in to the United Kingdom on an official visit to participate in the 7th Regional Stabilization Conference at the esteemed Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

During the visit COAS will deliver the keynote address on “The Emerging World Order and Pakistan’s Future Outlook”, said an ISPR news release.

The Stabilization Conference serves as the premier platform for Army-to-Army dialogue between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, held annually to foster collaboration.

The event brings together a balanced representation of policymakers, both civil and military, as well as members of prominent think tanks from both nations.

This year’s conference holds particular significance in light of the rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape, providing an invaluable opportunity to exchange perspectives and explore pathways for enhanced bilateral cooperation.

On the inaugural day of his visit, General Syed Asim Munir was accorded a warm and dignified welcome, including a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the historic Royal Horse Guards Parade Ground, presented by an impeccably turned-out contingent.

During his visit, the COAS will engage with key members of the UK’s civil and military leadership to discuss matters of mutual interest. His engagements will include meetings with Mr Adm Toney Radikon, Chief of Defence Staff UK, General Sir Roland Walker, Chief of the General Staff of the British Army, and Mr. Jonathan Nicholas Powell, the UK National Security Advisor.

Furthermore, the COAS will hold discussions with Ms. Yvette Cooper, Home Secretary, to address shared challenges and underscore the importance of fostering deeper collaboration.