Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Charity Funneled Over $600,000 To Democratic Party: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation has funneled over $600,000 into organizations and individuals tied to Democratic political circles, raising concerns about their involvement in U.S. politics, according to a report by the New York Post.

Public records show that the foundation allocated $146,500 in 2023 to Jiore Craig, a Democratic strategist specializing in countering disinformation. Craig, previously a senior figure at Greenberg Quinlan Rosner, a firm known for its work with Democratic campaigns, also received $120,000 from Archewell in 2022.

Further donations included $90,000 to Markup News Inc., an investigative journalism nonprofit supported by Democratic donor George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, and $250,000 to Women’s Wellness Space, a Pennsylvania-based charity founded by President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden.

Critics argue that these donations signal a political alignment that could further strain Prince Harry’s already tense relationship with the British royal family. The report notes that Prince William recently met with former President Donald Trump, while King Charles has maintained a positive relationship with Trump.

Nile Gardiner, a fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation, called for congressional scrutiny, arguing that “Harry and Meghan still retain royal titles and should not be engaging in any way in political activity.”

In response, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex denied any political intent behind the donations. “The Duke and Duchess did not endorse any candidate in the [2024 presidential] election. To suggest they are currying favor with the Democratic Party simply because of these donations is misguided.”

Speculation about Meghan’s potential political ambitions has persisted, especially after her and Harry’s 2021 meetings with top Democrats, including then-Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Gavin Newsom. Meanwhile, former President Trump has continued his criticism of the couple, recently stating, “He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

As scrutiny over Archewell’s financial contributions grows, the Sussexes’ involvement in politically sensitive causes may further complicate their public image.