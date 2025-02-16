Prince Harry Deportation Becomes Likely As Donald Trump Supports Prosecution

Prince Harry’s U.S. visa status remains under scrutiny, with warnings that he is “far from off the hook” despite former President Donald Trump’s assurance that he won’t deport the Duke of Sussex.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has been pushing for the release of Harry’s visa application to determine whether he disclosed his past drug use. The demand follows revelations in his memoir Spare, where he admitted to using marijuana, cocaine, and psychedelic mushrooms.

Last week, Trump told The New York Post that he had no intention of deporting Harry, stating, “I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

However, an insider has now suggested that while Trump may not push for deportation, he “would support a prosecution.” The source told The Daily Mail, “If Harry answered the drugs question truthfully, that would have triggered a visa waiver process whereby he would have been interviewed and given a waiver. If that is the case, the public has a right to know.”

The insider added that “the word in Washington is he should be very worried indeed.” Given the strained relationship between the Sussexes and Trump, the situation could escalate further if legal action is pursued over Harry’s visa status.