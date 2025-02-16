Entertainment

Prince Harry Deportation Becomes Likely As Donald Trump Supports Prosecution

By Web Desk

Prince Harry’s U.S. visa status remains under scrutiny, with warnings that he is “far from off the hook” despite former President Donald Trump’s assurance that he won’t deport the Duke of Sussex.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has been pushing for the release of Harry’s visa application to determine whether he disclosed his past drug use. The demand follows revelations in his memoir Spare, where he admitted to using marijuana, cocaine, and psychedelic mushrooms.

Last week, Trump told The New York Post that he had no intention of deporting Harry, stating, “I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

However, an insider has now suggested that while Trump may not push for deportation, he “would support a prosecution.” The source told The Daily Mail, “If Harry answered the drugs question truthfully, that would have triggered a visa waiver process whereby he would have been interviewed and given a waiver. If that is the case, the public has a right to know.”

The insider added that “the word in Washington is he should be very worried indeed.” Given the strained relationship between the Sussexes and Trump, the situation could escalate further if legal action is pursued over Harry’s visa status.

Previous article
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Charity Funneled Over $600,000 To Democratic Party: Report
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

JUI-F slams KP govt over security alert for Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) spokesperson has strongly criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government over a letter concerning a security threat to party chief Maulana...

China calls for fair, lasting peace agreement for Ukraine crisis

China vows to work with Austria to uphold multilateralism

Mali gold mine accident kills at least 48: local sources

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.