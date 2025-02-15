Will see when reference comes, Justice Shah responds to ‘reference plan’

ISLAMABAD: Senior puisne Judge of Supreme Court (SC) Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on Friday stated that he is not scared of any reference, saying there is no cause of concern if he has not done anything wrong.

During informal conversation with reporters at oath-taking ceremony of newly appointed Supreme Court judges, Justice Mansoor replied to a query regarding the reference that was purportedly brought against him.

The senior puisne judge responded: “We will see when the reference comes. If I have done nothing wrong, why should I fear? Allah is the ultimate authority. We will not give up and go down fighting.”

Earlier this week, Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah had hinted at filing a reference against two senior apex court judges who, according to him, were committing “misconduct” by “writing letters on every issue containing critical remarks” and “leaking it to the media”.

However, the premier’s adviser clarified his statement days later, saying that his remarks about filing a reference against the judges were neither an announcement nor a threat.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar also further elucidated that the premier’s aide never talked about filing a reference against the judges except for presenting his point of view on “misconduct” by some of the judges amid growing tensions over the nomination and transfer of senior jurists.

Meanwhile, the senior puisne judge also mentioned that he regularly meets with fellow judges and even shares tea with them. Smiling, he added: “Right now, I just came to have tea after the oath-taking ceremony.”

In a cryptic remark, he added: “If an elephant is in the room and no one sees it, what can be said [of it]?”

Justice Mansoor dismissed any notion of personal grudges or conflicts, saying: “I have no personal enmity or disagreements with anyone.”

To another query seeking response on the chief justice’s allegedly saying that the judges did not perform their duties, he said everything was available online, pointing to case disposal rates.

“Yes, we come here to take tea only. By the way, check the record when you find some time, so that you know who does how much work.

“Look at the case clearance rate. Everything is available on the Supreme Court’s website,” he said. He also noted that records show how many judgments by each judge have been published in legal books.

When told that the chief justice said the judges who wrote letters had panicked, Justice Mansoor sarcastically said: “Look, our hands are still trembling.”

To another query, if other judges also supported him, he put his hand on Justice Aqeel Abbasi’s shoulder and said look they have got his back.

When Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail was questioned about his opinion on the CJ’s remarks that the PTI founder’s letter was sent to the constitutional committee, he replied that he did not receive any letter.

“We will see when it will be presented in the constitutional committee as the committee’s meeting has not taken yet,” he added.