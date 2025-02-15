New Zealand clinch tri-nation series with dominant five-wicket win over Pakistan

LAHORE: New Zealand secured the tri-nation series title with a commanding five-wicket victory over Pakistan at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a 243-run target, the Blackcaps reached the finish line with 28 balls to spare, thanks to standout performances from Will O’Rourke, Daryl Mitchell, and Tom Latham.

O’Rourke played a crucial role in restricting Pakistan to 242/9 with an impressive four-wicket haul. In response, New Zealand suffered an early setback when Will Young was dismissed for just five runs. However, Kane Williamson and Devon Conway steadied the innings with a 71-run partnership before Salman Ali Agha removed Williamson for 34 in the 18th over.

Mitchell (57) and Latham (56) then stitched together a match-winning 87-run stand, putting their team in a commanding position. Latham departed with just 11 runs needed, but Glenn Phillips’ unbeaten 20 ensured a smooth chase, sealing the victory in the 46th over.

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah picked up two wickets, while Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Agha took one each. Despite moments of promise, the hosts were unable to halt New Zealand’s dominant chase.

Batting first, Pakistan struggled for momentum and was eventually bowled out for 242 in 49.3 overs. The innings got off to a shaky start as Fakhar Zaman fell early, scoring just 16 before being dismissed by O’Rourke in the fourth over.

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel attempted to rebuild but both departed in quick succession, leaving Pakistan reeling at 54/3 inside 12 overs. Babar managed 29 off 34 balls, hitting five boundaries and a six, while Shakeel contributed only eight runs.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha then steadied the innings with a crucial 88-run partnership. Rizwan top-scored with 46 off 76 balls, while Agha made 45 from 65. However, their dismissals in the middle overs derailed Pakistan’s recovery, reducing them to 161/5.

Tayyab Tahir provided some resistance with an aggressive 38 off 33 balls, striking five boundaries and a six. But his dismissal, followed closely by Khushdil Shah’s, further dented Pakistan’s chances of posting a big total.

In the final overs, Faheem Ashraf (22 off 21) and Naseem Shah (19) added a valuable 39-run partnership for the ninth wicket, helping Pakistan cross the 240-run mark. However, the total proved insufficient against a well-rounded New Zealand side.

O’Rourke was the standout bowler for the visitors, finishing with figures of 4/43 in 9.3 overs. Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner provided crucial support, picking up two wickets each.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, William O’Rourke.