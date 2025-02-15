New Zealand secure win in tri-nation series final against Pakistan

KARACHI: New Zealand clinched the tri-nation series title with a comfortable five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Friday.

The Blackcaps successfully chased down a 243-run target with 28 balls to spare, thanks to a crucial all-round performance led by Will O’Rourke, Daryl Mitchell, and Tom Latham.

O’Rourke’s four-wicket haul had earlier restricted Pakistan to 242/9, setting a manageable target for New Zealand. Despite a shaky start, losing opener Will Young for just five runs, the visitors recovered through steady partnerships.

Kane Williamson (34) and Devon Conway (48) contributed to a 71-run stand for the second wicket, before Salman Ali Agha removed Williamson in the 18th over.

Mitchell (57) and Latham (56) then shared a match-defining 87-run stand, putting New Zealand in a strong position. Latham was dismissed when only 11 runs were needed, but Glenn Phillips’ unbeaten 20 ensured the visitors reached the target in the 46th over.

Naseem Shah claimed two wickets for Pakistan, while Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Agha took one wicket each. Despite a solid effort with the ball, Pakistan couldn’t prevent New Zealand from securing the win and the series title.

Despite a challenging start and consistent pressure from the New Zealand bowlers, Pakistan managed to post a total of 242 runs before being bowled out in 49.3 overs.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan faced early setbacks. Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman fell cheaply in the fourth over, dismissed by Will O’Rourke for just 16 runs.

Despite this early loss, Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam tried to stabilize the innings, adding 30 runs together. However, both were dismissed in quick succession, leaving Pakistan at 54/3 in the 11.5 overs.

Shakeel contributed 8 runs off 14 balls, while Azam scored 29 runs from 34 balls, which included five boundaries and a six. Following their departure, captain Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha anchored the innings, adding a vital 88 runs.

Rizwan top-scored for Pakistan with 46 runs from 76 balls, including four boundaries and a six. Agha made 45 runs from 65 balls, hitting one four and one six.

The partnership was broken when Rizwan was dismissed in the 32nd over, followed by Agha’s departure just five overs later, leaving Pakistan at 161/5.

Middle-order batter Tayyab Tahir provided some resistance with a quick 38 runs off 33 balls, including five boundaries and a six. He formed a short partnership with Khushdil Shah before both were dismissed within eight balls.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf and tailender Naseem Shah contributed valuable runs in the final overs. They added a 39-run partnership for the ninth wicket, with Ashraf scoring 22 off 21 balls and Naseem making 19 runs. Ashraf was dismissed on the first ball of the final over.

Will O’Rourke was the standout bowler for New Zealand, claiming four wickets for 43 runs in 9.3 overs. Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner also played key roles, taking two wickets each.