Indo-US statement against Pakistan as ‘one-sided, misleading’: FO

Shafqat Khan points out the statement failed to address India’s non-compliance with UN Security Council’s resolutions

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday dismissed the accusations made by India and the United States against Pakistan in a joint statement, terming it “one-sided, misleading, and contrary to diplomatic norms.”

The joint statement follows US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting at the White House a day earlier.

Responding to the allegations, FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan at a weekly press briefing on Friday, said, “We consider the Pakistan-specific reference in the Indo-US joint statement of Feb 13 as one-sided, misleading and contrary to diplomatic norms.”

“We are surprised the reference has been added to the joint statement notwithstanding Pakistan’s counter-terrorism cooperation with the US.”

He further stated, “Such references cannot cover up India’s sponsorship of terrorism, subversion and extra-judicial assassinations in the region and beyond, nor can they shift international attention from the stark reality of India being a safe haven for perpetrators of hate crimes against Muslims and other minorities.”

The FO spokesperson pointed out that the statement failed to address India’s non-compliance with United Nations Security Council’s resolutions “which is the key source of tension and instability in the region” and to recognise the “grim human rights situation” in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Regrettably, this is tantamount to abdication of international responsibility. The international community recognises Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism,” he said.

“As a country that has enormously suffered from terrorism, Pakistan would continue to contribute to the regional and global efforts to promote peace and stability in the region. It remains committed to bringing the fight against terrorism to its logical conclusion by eliminating this scourge from the soil.

“Pakistan also remains committed to continue with counter-terrorism efforts, address the issue of terrorism, including acts of terrorism perpetrated by foreign elements.”

The spokesperson also expressed concern over the US decision to increase military sales to India.

“Pakistan is also deeply concerned over the planned transfer of military technology to India. Such steps accentuate military imbalances in the region and undermine strategic stability. They remain unhelpful in achieving durable peace in South Asia,” Khan said.

“We urge our international partners to take a holistic and objective view of issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from endorsing positions that are one-sided and divorced from ground realities.”

Pakistan slams Natenyahu’s statement

During the briefing, the FO spokesperson “strongly” condemned the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement regarding the establishment of the Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia.

Mr Khan said that the remarks by Israel are irresponsible, provocative, and thoughtless and are offending, undermining, and disregarding the legitimate rights of Palestinian people to self-determination and independent state on their own historic and legitimate territory.”

He stated that Pakistan stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia. Any attempt to undermine Saudi Arabia’s unwavering position and misrepresentation of its commitment to the Palestinian cause is deeply regrettable.”