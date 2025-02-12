PTI’s Akbar warns against failure to put in efforts for party success

PESHAWAR: Recently-appointed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Junaid Akbar on Tuesday issued a stern warning to party leaders who fail to put in efforts for the party, emphasizing that there is no place for grouping within PTI.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, Akbar expressed his commitment to ensuring that individuals who do not work diligently for the party will not be allowed to advance within its ranks. He declared, “If you want to stay in the party, you have to work hard. I will go to any extent to stop those who do not work hard.”

Akbar also commented on the success of the Swabi rally, which he stated had exceeded expectations in terms of attendance.

Reports from the rally were requested, and Akbar assured that any unsatisfactory performances would not be tolerated. “The Swabi rally was a success. More people showed up than expected. I will not let those who perform unsatisfactorily move ahead,” he said.

Addressing a journalist’s query about assembly members not being provided funds for the rally, Akbar responded firmly, “If anyone says they weren’t given funds, they should leave politics and open a shop. Politics should not be done with money, as such people will stain the party’s name.” However, he made it clear that he still supported Shakeel Khan, describing him as an honest person and stating, “I stand with Shakeel Khan, whether someone likes it or not. I will speak for his right.”

In his media talk, Akbar also highlighted that neither he nor Ali Amin Gandapur holds significant importance within the party, stressing that the real importance lies with Imran Khan and the voters. He revealed that the two main goals of the Swabi rally were to test the party’s financial capabilities and to dispel the misconception that people would not turn out after the November 26 incident.

Akbar clarified that he had never promised to bring pills to the rally but emphasized that the party would come prepared for any challenges. He also mentioned the need for a system of rewards and punishments within PTI to ensure that those who contribute to the party’s success are recognized, while those who fail to perform will have to face consequences.