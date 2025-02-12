NATIONAL

Shibli Faraz blasts judicial appointments, hints at political alliance

PHC extends protective bail of Shibli Faraz and Faisal Javed until March 5

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Shibli Faraz has expressed concerns about the independence of the judiciary, stating that people’s trust will not be restored until the courts operate independently.

Speaking to the media after his appearance at the Peshawar High Court, Faraz criticized the recent judicial appointments, alleging that judges are being “selected based on political preferences.”

He emphasized that while the role of courts is to provide justice, if those responsible for delivering justice are compromised, the public feels unsafe.

Faraz also hinted at the formation of a new alliance of political parties, asserting that PTI will continue to politically fight for the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law.

He pointed out that the state is constitutionally obligated to guarantee the protection of life and property, and when people lose faith in the state’s ability to do so, it leads to a lack of investment and hinders national development.

In a separate development, the Peshawar High Court extended the protective bail for PTI leaders Shibli Faraz and Faisal Javed until March 5.

The court also sought details of the cases against the two leaders from the federation and issued an order barring their arrest in connection with the registered cases.

The hearing was held in response to a petition filed by Faraz and Javed for the details of the cases.

