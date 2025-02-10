US lawmaker calls on Pakistan’s civil-military leadership to release Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: US Congressman Joe Wilson has penned a letter to Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership, emphasizing release of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan, arguing that his freedom would help strengthen US-Pakistan relations.

Joe Wilson, the South Carolina Republican, who serves as assistant majority whip, made his appeal public on February 7, sharing the letter on X (formerly Twitter).

In the letter, the US congressman has called on President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to release former prime minister Imran Khan.

Wilson stated that freeing Khan “would be a major step towards strengthening US-Pakistan relations.”

“Grateful to send this letter today to the political and military leaders of Pakistan to free Imran Khan,” Wilson wrote.

Wilson, a staunch critic of China, Iran, and Russia, linked the state of democracy in Pakistan to the strength of US-Pakistan ties. He asserted that relations between the two countries have been strongest when Pakistan embraces democratic ideals, the rule of law, and human rights.

While pressing for Khan’s release, Wilson acknowledged his “many disagreements” with the PTI leader, particularly his support for the Chinese Communist Party and Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, he stressed, “Democracy cannot work if political opponents are unjustly detained on politicised charges rather than defeated at the ballot box.”

Hours after releasing his letter, Wilson took the issue to the floor of the US House of Representatives, reiterating his demand to “free Imran Khan” in a speech.

He accused Pakistan’s military of undermining democracy and said: “President Trump has survived a corrupt judicial system and knows the danger of persecution. Pakistan should release Imran Khan, restoring democracy.”

This is not the first time Wilson has advocated for Khan’s release. On January 23, he had posted “Free Imran Khan” on X, signalling his continued interest in Pakistan’s political landscape.