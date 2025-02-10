Defence Minister stresses joint efforts for protection of maritime trade

AMAN Dialogue, a maiden event conducted as an adjunct to Exercise AMAN 2025, commences at Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi

KARACHI: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Sunday that the world was going through great economic changes, emphasizing making joint efforts for tackling non-conventional challenges confronting the naval sector.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was speaking at the opening ceremony of the two-day AMAN Dialogue, a maiden event conducted as an adjunct to Exercise AMAN 2025, commenced at Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi.

The dialogue, organized under the aegis of the Pakistan Navy, has brought together Chiefs/Heads of Navies, Maritime Organizations, and renowned academicians from around the globe.

The minister also stressed the need for making collective efforts for the protection of sea trade. “Trade tariff has emerged as a greatest challenge in recent years,” Asif added.

In his welcome address, Chief of the Naval Staff underscored the significance of the AMAN Dialogue and emphasized the need for sharing experiences among maritime nations to formulate actionable strategies for countering emerging maritime threats.

Admiral Ashraf said that the purpose of organising the dialogue was to create awareness in people about the dangers posed to maritime security.

He went on to say that another purpose of the event was to promote blue economy. “The protection of blue economy is our priority,” he added.

Representatives from 60 countries attended the conference.

Delivering the keynote address, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed applauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts in promoting a collaborative approach to tackle complex maritime security challenges. He also highlighted Navy’s contributions towards raising awareness about Blue Economy and supporting the socio-economic uplift of coastal communities at the national level.

Under the overarching theme, “Secure Seas, Prosperous Future,” the AMAN Dialogue features multiple panel discussions and deliberations by Chiefs of Navies and heads of delegations on a wide range of topics, including maritime security, maritime cooperation, blue economy, and the impact of technology on maritime security.

The dialogue provides an exclusive platform for global naval leadership, supported by renowned academia, to devise strategies for a secure maritime future.

On the sidelines of the AMAN Dialogue, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, held interactive meetings with Heads of Navies and Coast Guards attending the event. These meetings focused on contemporary maritime issues, matters of mutual interest, and prospects for enhanced maritime collaboration.