PM arrives in UAE for World Governments Summit

DUBAI: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday arrived for two-day official visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the World Governments Summit

(WGS).

He is on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 10 to 11 on the invitation of Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Khawaja Asif, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Syed Tariq Fatemi are accompanying the prime minister.