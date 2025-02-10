Mass graves in Libya reveal grim toll on migrants amid abuse allegations

LAHORE: Libyan authorities have unearthed nearly 50 bodies from two mass graves in the country’s southeastern desert, amid mounting concerns over the systematic abuse of migrants and refugees transiting through the war-torn nation.

The Kufra city security directorate confirmed on Sunday that one of the graves, located on a farm, was discovered on Friday and contained 19 bodies. Authorities believe as many as 70 individuals may have been buried at the site based on testimonies from survivors. The remains have been transported for autopsies, with search operations continuing in the area.

Al-Abreen, a humanitarian organisation supporting migrants in Libya’s eastern and southern regions, revealed that several of the deceased had been shot prior to burial. The nationalities and identities of the victims remain unverified.

This harrowing find is not unprecedented. In a similar incident last year, authorities recovered the remains of at least 65 individuals in Shuayrif, south of Tripoli.

Libya’s strategic location makes it a key transit point for migrants from Africa and the Middle East attempting to reach Europe. The country shares porous borders with six nations, including Chad, Niger, Sudan, and Egypt, facilitating human trafficking networks that prey on desperate individuals seeking better opportunities.

Traffickers have capitalised on Libya’s prolonged instability, smuggling people across the desert and coercing them into perilous Mediterranean crossings. Many migrants are subjected to extreme abuse, including forced labour, torture, beatings, and sexual violence.

Reports indicate that those intercepted and returned to Libya often end up in overcrowded government-run detention centres. Rights groups have condemned the inhumane conditions in these facilities, accusing authorities of mistreatment and extortion.

Since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has been mired in political turmoil. Rival factions controlling the east and west, backed by various armed groups and foreign powers, have vied for dominance, exacerbating lawlessness and enabling human trafficking.

The recent discovery of mass graves highlights the urgent need for international intervention and accountability. Human rights organisations have called for stronger measures to protect migrants and hold traffickers accountable for the atrocities committed against vulnerable individuals in Libya’s deserts and coastal regions.