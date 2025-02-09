Saudi Arabia slams Netanyahu over Palestinian displacement remarks

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statements regarding the displacement of Palestinians, calling them an attempt to distract from Israel’s ongoing actions in Gaza.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry rejected “such statements that aim to divert attention from the continuous crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian brothers in Gaza, including the ethnic cleansing they are subjected to.”

Riyadh also commended the widespread condemnation from Arab nations, highlighting a unified rejection of Netanyahu’s comments.

“The Kingdom emphasizes that this extremist, occupying mentality disregards the Palestinian people’s deep-rooted historical, emotional, and legal ties to their land,” the statement said. “It refuses to recognize their right to exist and has relentlessly targeted them, killing and injuring over 160,000—mostly women and children—without remorse.”

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed that Palestinians are not “intruders or immigrants” to be expelled at Israel’s will. Instead, it accused proponents of these extremist views of obstructing peace by rejecting Arab-led initiatives and systematically oppressing Palestinians for over 75 years, in violation of international law and UN principles.

The ministry insisted that Palestinian rights remain “firmly established and cannot be erased,” asserting that lasting peace hinges on a return to reason and the acceptance of a two-state solution.

Neighbouring Arab states also condemned Netanyahu’s statements. Egypt labeled them “irresponsible” and a direct violation of Saudi sovereignty, calling the Kingdom’s security a “red line.” Jordan’s Foreign Ministry described the remarks as “inflammatory” and “a clear violation of international law,” warning that such rhetoric undermines regional stability.

The UAE also denounced Netanyahu’s remarks as “reprehensible and provocative,” reaffirming its categorical rejection of any suggestion of establishing a Palestinian state on Saudi land.